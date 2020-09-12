How do I keep crows out of my trash? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Thirty years ago, the custodians at West High School took the filters out of the air handling system because they didn’t want to take time to clean them. Now with the virus, will there be filters be back in?

Q. Janelle Darst, spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Community Schools responds: For the 2020-2021 school year, instruction provided pursuant to a Return-to-Learn plan and in response to a proclamation of a public health disaster emergency by the governor related to COVID-19 is deemed to meet the requirements in Iowa Code 279.10(1) regarding instructional hours and days. This is true regardless of the nature, location, or medium of instruction, as long as the Return-to-Learn plan submitted to the Department contains the minimum number of hours and days. To count towards instructional time, the Return-to-Learn plan must be compliant with all legal requirements, including any guidance from the Iowa Department of Education. Any Return-to-Learn plan must contain provisions for in-person instruction and provide that it is the presumed method of instruction. The section in Iowa law on Return-to-Learn plans and instructional time will be repealed as of July 1, 2021.