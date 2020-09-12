How do I keep crows out of my trash? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When is the next Veridian paper shred day?
A: Since Call the Courier previously answered this question on Sept. 6, Veridian has canceled the fall shred day. Veridian said it will host this free event again in the spring of 2021, and details will be available at www.veridiancu.org/shred.
Q. I am having trouble with crows getting in my garbage. What can you recommend I do to get rid of them?
A. Wildlife sites suggest you keep garbage in a covered container, and keep it someplace it can’t easily be knocked over. You could also consider pruning trees or low branches nearby.
Q. If a landlord tells you she cannot have working people on her property that aren’t bonded? What does bonded mean on rental property?
A. According to Angie’s List: ”Bonding protects the consumer if the contractor fails to complete a job, doesn’t pay for permits, or fails to meet other financial obligations, such as paying for supplies or subcontractors or covering damage that workers cause to your property. … Companies typically pay a premium to a surety company. You can ask a contractor for a bond number and certification, through which you can confirm that he or she is appropriately bonded. In addition, you can contact the surety company directly if work isn’t completed or you believe it’s subpar.”
Q. Thirty years ago, the custodians at West High School took the filters out of the air handling system because they didn’t want to take time to clean them. Now with the virus, will there be filters be back in?
A. West High has 252 pleated disposable air filters in its heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment, said Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas.
Q. Why is Waterloo West High the only school with no air conditioning?
A. West High is one of four Waterloo Community Schools’ buildings that is not entirely air conditioned, said spokeswoman Tara Thomas.
A. Is there a school law that says days do not count unless students are in the classroom?
Q. Janelle Darst, spokeswoman for Cedar Falls Community Schools responds: For the 2020-2021 school year, instruction provided pursuant to a Return-to-Learn plan and in response to a proclamation of a public health disaster emergency by the governor related to COVID-19 is deemed to meet the requirements in Iowa Code 279.10(1) regarding instructional hours and days. This is true regardless of the nature, location, or medium of instruction, as long as the Return-to-Learn plan submitted to the Department contains the minimum number of hours and days. To count towards instructional time, the Return-to-Learn plan must be compliant with all legal requirements, including any guidance from the Iowa Department of Education. Any Return-to-Learn plan must contain provisions for in-person instruction and provide that it is the presumed method of instruction. The section in Iowa law on Return-to-Learn plans and instructional time will be repealed as of July 1, 2021.
