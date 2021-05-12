How do I contact the IRS about my stimulus check? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. There is a rental house in my neighborhood in Waterloo with very high traffic. I suspect it could be involved in trafficking. Who can I call?

A. The non-emergency number for the Waterloo Police Department is (319) 291-2515.

Q. Who would I contact to find out why I haven’t heard anything on why the government hasn’t released President Trump’s taxes?

A. Try contacting your U.S. representative or Sen. Chuck Grassley or Sen. Joni Ernst.

Q. I was behind a recycling truck around George Wyth Park in Cedar Falls and the stuff in the truck was flying out of the truck, all over the roadways. A lot. Who can I talk to about this?

A. You can call Republic Services customer service department at (844) 737-8254.

Q. Can you print a fact checker on Ashley Hinson?

A. We don’t have a resources to fact check everything the 1st District U.S. representative says. We’ll try our best to hold her accountable with our reporting.

Q. I have seen some very long obituaries in your paper lately. Are people paying for these? I had a regular sized one and was quoted $300. Are you offering special rates now?