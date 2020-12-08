How do I clean pennies? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When will the DOT paint the traffic lines on Highway 63 between Allen Hospital and Dunkerton Road?
A. Iowa Department of Transportation spokesperson Pete Hjelmstad said the traffic lines will be painted in 2021 when temperatures warm up. He said cold temperatures and salt residue do not allow the traffic lines to be painted sooner. The DOT paints the area yearly unless it is under construction.
Q. Did Tamara Mowry quit the daytime show, “The Real?”
A. Yes. In an Instagram post, Mowry wrote, “The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real.’"
Q. May I have the recipe for “My Grandmothers Honey Cake,” by Mr. Food? Thank you.
A. Here it is:
What You'll Need
- 1 cup honey
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup brewed coffee
- 1/4 cup red wine
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat two 4- x 8-inch loaf pans with cooking spray.
2. In a small bowl, combine honey and baking soda; mix well and set aside.
Support Local Journalism
3. In a large bowl, beat eggs, oil, vanilla, and sugar. Add coffee and wine; mix well. Add remaining ingredients and the honey mixture and beat until thoroughly combined. Pour into loaf pans.
4. Bake 60 to 65 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Q. Where can we walk this cold season if Young Arena refuses to let us walk there?
A. It’s a real problem, especially since both local malls also have signs up saying there is no mall walking until the pandemic eases. If you're able, you could dress warmly and walk briskly outside.
Q. I found a bag of pennies that are very dirty in my deceased mom’s belongings. What is a good way to clean them?
A. Let them soak either in ketchup, or in a mixture of vinegar and salt. You may also have to scrub them a little with something like an old toothbrush if they are really dirty.
Q. When will Crossroads Veridian location be opened back up?
A. No word yet. According to the credit union website: “Veridian's traditional branch lobbies are now open for regular business hours while branches located inside Hy-Vee stores remain closed until further notice.”
Q. What is the number for Animal Control?
A. To contact a city of Waterloo Animal Control services officer call (319) 883-0797.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Five memorable stories for Andrew Wind during 2020
Covering contentious Cedar Falls city politics as well as the impact of COVID-19 on local government, Cedar Valley schools and many other parts of our community have been central to my writing in 2020. I've helped chronicle the struggles people have faced in a difficult year – including a horrific Waterloo shooting that injured 12, killing two of the victims.
The City Council's decision in March to fully implement the public safety model in Cedar Falls' fire division set in motion the elimination of…
As the much of the Cedar Valley was shutting down and moving online last spring, the leaders of at least one area church believed they could g…
Val Swinton's hospitalization for COVID-19 – followed by many on his son's Facebook page – didn't always seem like it would end well. So it w…
In the midst of a hard-fought runoff election for a vacant Cedar Falls City Council seat, I learned about a series of concerning Facebook post…
Shootings are a sad reality in the Cedar Valley. But the gun battle that killed two people and injured another 10 in an unauthorized downtown …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.