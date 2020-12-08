How do I clean pennies? Your Call the Courier questions answered

What to Do

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat two 4- x 8-inch loaf pans with cooking spray.

2. In a small bowl, combine honey and baking soda; mix well and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, beat eggs, oil, vanilla, and sugar. Add coffee and wine; mix well. Add remaining ingredients and the honey mixture and beat until thoroughly combined. Pour into loaf pans.

4. Bake 60 to 65 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Q. Where can we walk this cold season if Young Arena refuses to let us walk there?

A. It’s a real problem, especially since both local malls also have signs up saying there is no mall walking until the pandemic eases. If you're able, you could dress warmly and walk briskly outside.

Q. I found a bag of pennies that are very dirty in my deceased mom’s belongings. What is a good way to clean them?

A. Let them soak either in ketchup, or in a mixture of vinegar and salt. You may also have to scrub them a little with something like an old toothbrush if they are really dirty.

Q. When will Crossroads Veridian location be opened back up?