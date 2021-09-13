How Cedar Valley mental health advocates think suicide rate will change

“Education is crucial. It is important that people know how to help other people,” he noted for a similar reason as Eachus: “There are not enough experts, counselors, therapists, and doctors for the amount of people that need help.”

“We all have to play a role, and that’s why education is crucial,” he added.

For kids, social media and pressure are some of the big culprits.

“You should take college classes in high school. I like that, but kids are taking too many,” he said. “They’re missing out on their youth. It’s a race to get my BA and my masters, and then you’re 22 and you realize you didn’t have much fun over the past six years. It’s this race to get in a career and you’re missing all the fun parts of life. And athletics, there’s so much pressure to the point where it’s not even fun, and it has become year-round pressure.”

Another challenge is the rural nature of Iowa, he said, and how someone struggling could be miles away from counselors and have no way to see him or her. Telehealth is an option but not always preferred.