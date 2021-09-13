How Cedar Valley mental health advocates think suicide rate will change

WATERLOO – Tom Eachus, executive director of the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, is surprised there has not been a huge spike in the area suicide rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that hasn’t lessened his concern about a possible rise in numbers in the future because of the corresponding surges that have followed past crises. Think the SARS epidemic, Ebola virus, Great Depression, Great Recession, or any disaster, he says.
Eachus is sounding the alarm about how he thinks the suicide rate could end up heading in the wrong direction at a time when he has seen a “significant increase in the number of people requesting services” from the mental health center he has led since 1993.
“I think people are tired of the uncertainty,” he said. “I think they are tired of the isolation. I think they are tired of wearing masks. I think they are tired of not being able to do what they used to do in life — and the pandemic is still alive and well, so I think the anxiety and stress leads to depression and suicide is the end result of people that are depressed. Depression is one of the main factors in suicides.”
There is an increase in people saying, “I don’t know what to do about this. I need help.” But what makes it more challenging for the leaders trying to help these people is the “huge workforce shortage” in Iowa.
“We have four open therapist positions at the mental health center and no candidates,” he said in an interview earlier this month. “You can have the world’s best evidence-based practices, but if you don’t have the staff to carry out those treatments, it doesn’t matter.”
Asked about the reason behind the workforce shortage, he replied: “I’ve been looking for that answer for a while. UNI has a counseling program and a social work program that churn out a lot of people every year, but I don’t know where they are going.”
Suicide is a top 10 leading cause of death in Iowa, according to the CDC, but Eachus says among people ages 15 to 44 it is second.
“Over the last 20 years, the suicide rate in the United States has increased,” he said. “But I’m not sure how accurate the reporting is because suicide is still somewhat invisible. I’m not sure how many obituaries you see in the paper that said somebody committed suicide.”
Iowa Public Health Tracking Portal reports Black Hawk County had 23 and 14 suicides in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In Iowa, the numbers have risen every year since 2014. Data is not available for 2021.
Decades ago, Iowa was not known positively for its mental health programs. According to Eachus, the National Treatment Advocacy Center gave Iowa an “F” in 1990 for the services it provided.
But that was a long time ago. More recently, a global spotlight has been flashed on the importance of someone’s well-being beyond their physical health.
In 2014, the Cedar Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention and Support was founded with a federal grant awarded to the University of Northern Iowa. The community became involved, and when the grant expired three years later there was enough support from organizations like the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center to keep the mission alive.
More than 100 individuals, agencies, and organizations in the health, law enforcement/corrections and political spheres meet the second Tuesday of every month from 7 until 8 a.m. to discuss what more can be done.
“Last year, we were fortunate to get a grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to accomplish several things with our coalition,” Eachus said.
With the funding, he says the coalition purchased 400 gun locks, trained more than 500 people in a suicide prevention program, QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer.), and advertised on billboards in more rural areas to try and make those remote populations aware of the resources available.
Ryan Nesbit raises awareness about suicide through his nonprofit Alive and Running Iowa, which he co-founded with a friend after they lost a Dunkerton High School classmate to suicide.
He is equally worried about a suicide trend that might emerge in the near future.
“Thinking about post-pandemic, people like myself are on high alert because we are very concerned based on history,” he said in a telephone interview. “Traditionally, in the United States, when we have wars, pandemics, or any similar major event, usually the suicide rate skyrockets after that.”
The Jesup resident says Alive and Running Iowa is focused on educating youths to “keep them alive and enjoying life.” After his “best friend,” a high schooler, took his own life, he developed a passion for helping struggling teenagers.
Nesbit is surprised by the sheer number of people struggling with their mental health. His schedule is packed this fall with classes he will teach and presentations he will give to high school and middle school students in districts like the South Winneshiek Community School District and Dunkerton Community School District, but also to professionals like teachers, nurses and EMTs.
When he sticks around after a session, he knows more people are struggling because of the number of them who approach him afterward to talk one-on-one about themselves, a friend or family member.
“Education is crucial. It is important that people know how to help other people,” he noted for a similar reason as Eachus: “There are not enough experts, counselors, therapists, and doctors for the amount of people that need help.”
“We all have to play a role, and that’s why education is crucial,” he added.
For kids, social media and pressure are some of the big culprits.
“You should take college classes in high school. I like that, but kids are taking too many,” he said. “They’re missing out on their youth. It’s a race to get my BA and my masters, and then you’re 22 and you realize you didn’t have much fun over the past six years. It’s this race to get in a career and you’re missing all the fun parts of life. And athletics, there’s so much pressure to the point where it’s not even fun, and it has become year-round pressure.”
Another challenge is the rural nature of Iowa, he said, and how someone struggling could be miles away from counselors and have no way to see him or her. Telehealth is an option but not always preferred.
“If you’re ever struggling, don’t be afraid to ask for help,” he said. “That is not a sign of weakness. It’s actually a sign of strength to ask for help. For anyone who is living a great life and has no worries, you can volunteer anytime or donate money to help other people.”