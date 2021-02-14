How can we end daylight saving time? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Who would I call to find out how come they still haven’t printed Trump’s taxes?

A. Start with your members of Congress.

Q. What does GOP stand for?

A. Grand Old Party. As early as the 1870s, politicians and newspapers began to refer to the Republican Party as both the “grand old party” and the “gallant old party” to emphasize its role in preserving the Union during the Civil War.

Q. How do they determine the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine?

A. Researchers compare a group of people who got the vaccine to a group of people who did not get the vaccine, and see how many cases of the disease are in one group compared with the other. Pfizer recruited 43,661 volunteers and waited for 170 people to get Covid-19. Out of these 170, 162 had received a placebo shot, and just eight had received the real vaccine.

Q. What is the address for former President Jimmy Carter?

A. Contact the former president via The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway N.E. Atlanta, GA 30307-1406 or by email at info@cartercenter.org. President and Mrs. Carter do not respond to emails. If you would like a response, please mail a letter.