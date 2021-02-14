How can we end daylight saving time? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Who would I call to find out how come they still haven’t printed Trump’s taxes?
A. Start with your members of Congress.
Q. What does GOP stand for?
A. Grand Old Party. As early as the 1870s, politicians and newspapers began to refer to the Republican Party as both the “grand old party” and the “gallant old party” to emphasize its role in preserving the Union during the Civil War.
Q. How do they determine the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine?
A. Researchers compare a group of people who got the vaccine to a group of people who did not get the vaccine, and see how many cases of the disease are in one group compared with the other. Pfizer recruited 43,661 volunteers and waited for 170 people to get Covid-19. Out of these 170, 162 had received a placebo shot, and just eight had received the real vaccine.
Q. What is the address for former President Jimmy Carter?
A. Contact the former president via The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway N.E. Atlanta, GA 30307-1406 or by email at info@cartercenter.org. President and Mrs. Carter do not respond to emails. If you would like a response, please mail a letter.
Q. Does the state of Iowa have a law preventing a city from annexing another city?
A. As far as we can tell from state code, a city cannot be be annexed by another city involuntarily.
Q. How much have gas prices went up in the last two weeks?
A. At $2.46, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week (+4 cents), the month (+16 cents) and the year (+2 cents). The average price of a gallon of regular in Waterloo was $2.37 on Saturday and $2.53 nationally.
Q. Is the Waterloo VA clinic going to administer COVID vaccines?
A. Yes, the Waterloo VA clinic is giving COVID-19 vaccines to local veterans. The VA is sending letters to eligible veterans 65 and older. Veterans can then call the phone number in the letter to schedule appointments in Waterloo or at the Iowa City medical center.
Q. What can one do to end daytime saving time?
A. You can contact your legislators. There is a bill in the Legislature this session that would establish daylight saving time as the official time in Iowa throughout the year, although even if passed it is unlikely to take effect unless other states follow suit. Presumably lawmakers also could pass a bill doing away with daylight saving time. Currently all states except for Hawaii and Arizona observe daylight saving time.
Q. What are the low income guidelines for filing 2020 income tax this year?
A. If you are single and under the age of 65, the minimum amount of annual gross income you can make that requires filing a tax return is $12,200. If you’re 65 or older and plan on filing single, that minimum goes up to $13,850.
Q. In The Courier, Feb. 7, there is a chart on heart disease. The percentages are off. It adds up to 107%. Will you print a correction?
A. The chart is correct. It illustrates the percentage of people by race who die of heart attacks. The numbers don’t add up to 100% because each percentage represents one cause of death in a single racial category.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
