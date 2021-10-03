 Skip to main content
Houts to perform at Wartburg's Bach's lunch

WAVERLY -- Katie Houts will perform at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ series at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Wartburg Chapel. 

Houts, a 2004 Wartburg grad, has served in Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church congregations as director of music, worship curator, organist and children’s choir director. 

Based in Salt Lake City, Houts’ work now combines ministry and education.

Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Carrie Church, music department office coordinator, at carrie.church@wartburg.edu or (319) 352-8300.

