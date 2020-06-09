Household waste at landfill spikes during pandemic

WATERLOO — A spike in Black Hawk County Landfill visitors shows people were busy cleaning out the places where they sheltered during the coronavirus pandemic.
The landfill south of Waterloo saw nearly a 25% increase in small loads brought into the facility during the months of March through May compared with the same three months in 2019.
That resulted in 18% more tons of waste, 41% more appliances, and more than twice as many tires brought in by small haulers and individuals compared with last year.
John Foster, administrator of the county solid waste management commission, said the surge appears to be related to people spending more time at home or possibly out of work during the global COVID-19 health crisis.
“People are cleaning their houses,” Foster said. “It’s amazing how many people keep old tires and appliances laying around.”
The landfill actually saw a slight dip in the overall amount of waste it handled during the pandemic so far, driven largely by a drop in commercial waste streams.
With restaurants and many businesses closed to prevent the virus from spreading, commercial garbage fell nearly 10 percent in April and more than 12 percent in May from the previous year.
But much of that decrease was offset by quite a few people showing up with pickup and trailer loads of material apparently plucked from basements, garages and storage rooms.
“The big key is the small loads and people coming out more,” Foster said. “A little bit of that additional tonnage makes up for the lost tonnage on the commercial side.”
Black Hawk County might have seen a few out-of-county visitors with small loads as well, although no data was available on vehicle origins. Some of the surrounding area landfills had halted cash transactions during the pandemic as a safety measure.
The landfill also saw a 200 percent jump in yard waste brought to its composting facility during the pandemic. But Foster said the bulk of that increase was from a single tree-clearing effort related to the University Avenue reconstruction project.
The boost in residential waste this spring is a national phenomenon, according to the Solid Waste Association of North America, or SWANA. Some smaller landfills have actually struggled to handle the surge in visitors coupled with social distancing and sanitary measures that slowed their ability to process customers.
The Associated Press reported similar jumps in residential waste at other Iowa landfills and transfer stations.
Fred Freiberg, director of the Waste Authority of Jackson County, said the Jackson County Transfer Station is seeing record amounts of trash enter his facility every day.
“We are at the absolute max that we can handle,” Freiberg told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. “It’s been going on for months now.”
At the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, residential trash disposal has increased by 8.6% compared with last year, and the facility is overloaded with people driving to the landfill looking to drop off their garbage.
“We’ve had 30-vehicle lines,” said Ken Miller, solid waste agency administrator. “People have had to wait to get in.”
Foster said the boost in small loads has been “a little bit more of a headache for staff,” but noted Black Hawk County is able to handle the increase.
“There will be a little bit more of a wait at the small loads area because we’re trying to keep people apart,” he said.
The Cedar Falls Transfer Station saw an increase in the amount of garbage and recycling it received during March and April compared with the same months in 2019. But officials said things changed in May, when both waste dreams dipped below 2019 numbers.
Recycling programs have also seen their business creep upward in recent months.
Republic Services, which handles curbside recycling collection in Waterloo, said the program has seen a 37 percent increase over the past few months.
“The every-other-week service with the recycling carts did not start until December 2019, but a large percentage of this increase is likely related to stay-at-home orders,” the company said in an email response to questions about volumes.
“There has been an increase in bottles and cans since the redemption centers have been unavailable,” the company added. “We have seen no decrease in cardboard or any other specific material.”
