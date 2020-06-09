Household waste at landfill spikes during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — A spike in Black Hawk County Landfill visitors shows people were busy cleaning out the places where they sheltered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The landfill south of Waterloo saw nearly a 25% increase in small loads brought into the facility during the months of March through May compared with the same three months in 2019.

That resulted in 18% more tons of waste, 41% more appliances, and more than twice as many tires brought in by small haulers and individuals compared with last year.

John Foster, administrator of the county solid waste management commission, said the surge appears to be related to people spending more time at home or possibly out of work during the global COVID-19 health crisis.

“People are cleaning their houses,” Foster said. “It’s amazing how many people keep old tires and appliances laying around.”

The landfill actually saw a slight dip in the overall amount of waste it handled during the pandemic so far, driven largely by a drop in commercial waste streams.

With restaurants and many businesses closed to prevent the virus from spreading, commercial garbage fell nearly 10 percent in April and more than 12 percent in May from the previous year.