CEDAR FALLS — The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission is partnering with the city of Cedar Falls to sponsor a household hazardous waste and electronics drop-off event this month.
Black Hawk County residents can properly dispose of cleaning supplies, lawn and garden chemicals, LED and fluorescent bulbs, and related materials and electronic items. The event will be Sept. 21, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Parkway.
Businesses are not permitted to participate. Fees may apply. Volunteers will unload your items for you.
Acceptable items include:
- Household cleaners, mercury thermometers, LED/fluorescent bulbs, etc.
- Liquid lawn and garden products, including fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides.
- Automotive batteries and chemicals such as engine cleaners, brake fluid, waxes, etc.
- Hobby products including stains, varnishes, paint removers, adhesives, etc.
- Propane tanks and other flammables.
- Electric items like vacuums, holiday lights, power tools, humidifiers, lamps, etc.
- Flat panel TVs/computer monitors and other audio-visual equipment including stereos, VCR’s, DVD players, game systems, and speakers.
- Computer equipment including towers, laptops, tablets and other handheld devices. All hard drives will be shredded after the event.
- Each vehicle may bring two Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) containing devices for free; additional CRTs are $5 each with no limit. CRTs are older TVs and computer monitors with a big bump in the back. Please bring exact cash only. Bills larger than $20 will not be accepted.
Not accepted:
- Paint.
- Laundry detergents, soaps, cosmetics, and medications.
- Alkaline batteries.
- Automotive oils, oil filters, and antifreeze.
- Grills, lawn mowers, tires, furniture, or non-hazardous waste.
- Fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, radioactive materials, asbestos, or ammunition.
- Any container larger than 5 gallons (no drums).
- Appliances, including microwaves, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, water heaters, refrigerators, etc.
- Items from schools, businesses, farms, nonprofits, or governmental entities.
Tips for managing these materials and more can be found at https://wastetrac.org/FAQs/. Residents interested in participating should visit https://wastetrac.org/fall-drop-off-event/ to view the list of accepted items or call the Waste Trac Education Team at 266-8722 before Sept. 19.
