WATERLOO – In just 10 days in August, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes.
As a result, 40 communities, in 21 states, including Waterloo, will receive an assist from State Farm.
State Farm has announced the top 40 vote-getting causes that have won $25,000 grants to improve their communities.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.
Nonprofits affiliated with each of the top 40 causes receive grants to address them.
House of Hope, a transitional housing program for single mother families, will use the funds for a new career employment readiness program, Boost.
Boost gives single mothers an opportunity to achieve career employment through an eight-week program, including six weeks of on-the-job training.
Two thousand cause submissions were accepted in June at www.neighborhoodassist.com/landingpages/show/neighborhoodassist2019" target="_blank">www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists and public voting determined the top 40.
In the eight years of the program, more than 300 causes have received a total of $8 million to enact change in their communities.
For a complete list of this year’s top 40 causes, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com.
