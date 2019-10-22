WATERLOO — The Iowa Women’s Foundation has awarded grants to a pair of Waterloo agencies serving the needs of women and girls.
Christian Community Development, which operates House of Hope, has been awarded $10,000, and Grin & Grow is receiving $7,500 as part of some $100,000 statewide 2020 Core Grants IWF announced this month.
The nonprofit organization awards the grants in six specific areas identified as the most critical barriers for Iowa women and girls: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation and mentoring.
You have free articles remaining.
House of Hope serves Black Hawk County by providing housing for single mothers with children and young women aging out of foster care. The residents work or attend school while working on life skills through the program, which includes case management support.
Grin & Grow’s grant will help assure up to 20 full-time, year-round child care slots for infant or preschool children of low-income single mothers who are seeking work, working or in training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.