{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Women's Foundation logo

Iowa Women's Foundation logo

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO — The Iowa Women’s Foundation has awarded grants to a pair of Waterloo agencies serving the needs of women and girls.

Christian Community Development, which operates House of Hope, has been awarded $10,000, and Grin & Grow is receiving $7,500 as part of some $100,000 statewide 2020 Core Grants IWF announced this month.

The nonprofit organization awards the grants in six specific areas identified as the most critical barriers for Iowa women and girls: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation and mentoring.

House of Hope serves Black Hawk County by providing housing for single mothers with children and young women aging out of foster care. The residents work or attend school while working on life skills through the program, which includes case management support.

Grin & Grow’s grant will help assure up to 20 full-time, year-round child care slots for infant or preschool children of low-income single mothers who are seeking work, working or in training.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments