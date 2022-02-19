 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House gutted on Beech St., 1 injured on St. Francis Dr. after 2 Waterloo fires overnight

1232 Beech St. fire, Waterloo

Firefighters with Waterloo Fire Rescue pull down siding and insulation on Saturday after a devastating house fire at 1232 Beech St. in Waterloo. 

 Amie Rivers

WATERLOO -- One person was found by firefighters and taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire Saturday, while officials continued to investigate a separate house fire that caused "considerable damage" late Friday.

The first fire happened after 11:30 p.m. Friday, when Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 1232 Beech St., a single-family, split-level home built in 1969 and owned by Reed Roberts.

Roberts watched firefighters continue to remove siding and insulation from his home Saturday afternoon and marveled that he and his family got out of the home alive.

1232 Beech St. fire, Waterloo

Firefighters with Waterloo Fire Rescue pull down siding and insulation on Saturday after a devastating house fire at 1232 Beech St. in Waterloo.  

He said he did not hear smoke detectors sound, and his daughter woke him up, along with her daughter. The three then escaped out of Roberts' front bedroom window.

"My daughter lifted my granddaughter down to me, and then my daughter jumped down. We got out of there," he said.

A neighbor who lives across the street said he saw big flames coming out of the windows, fueled by the high winds Friday night.

"It was a miracle," the neighbor said. "If he would have had to look around in the house for them first ..."

Six fire trucks and an ambulance responded. A fire official said firefighters weren't yet sure where or how the fire started, though it caused "considerable damage to the house," and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The second fire happened at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters were called to 2759 St. Francis Drive, a 12-unit apartment building built in 1979 and owned by Covington Properties, according to online records.

The fire was confined to a bedroom in Apartment 3, where one person was found by firefighters and taken to a hospital. Officials wouldn't say if that person's injuries were life-threatening, and weren't sure how the fire began.

Smoke detectors sounded and the rest of the apartment building's residents escaped unharmed, the official said. They were able to go back into their homes Saturday morning.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

