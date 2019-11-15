WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an early Thursday fire that broke out in a vacant Waterloo home.
No one was living at the home at 1633 Franklin St., and the building didn't have utilities, but the address was being used for storage, according to fire officials.
Around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the house after neighbors noticed smoke and flames. Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.
Firefighters returned to the house around 4:25 p.m. Thursday when a spot reignited.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.
