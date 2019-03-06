Try 3 months for $3

DECORAH --- Decorah volunteer firefighters extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning.

Officials said the report came in about 9:40 a.m. of a fire in an attic at 906 River St. On arrival, firefighters found smoke venting from the roof vents. They pulled down the ceiling to gain access to the fire and extinguish it.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Alliant Energy, Black Hills Energy, Decorah Police Department, and WMC Ambulance.

