WATERLOO – A fire displaced a Waterloo family on Friday night.
The resident at 118 Argyle St. told firefighters that she was asleep around 8:25 p.m. and awoke to a fire at the foot of her bed. She attempted to smother the flames with a blanket, but the blanket caught fire, and she evacuated the house.
Firefighters found the family standing outside the cold when they arrived, and they kept the blaze from extending outside the first-floor bedroom. The rest of the home suffered heat and smoke damage, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency shelter.
No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.
