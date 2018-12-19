Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A Wednesday afternoon fire has displaced a Waterloo family.

The fire at 1620 Oakwood Drive appears to have started in the kitchen and spread into a bathroom and other areas of the house, said Capt. Bill Harter with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

“When we showed up, we had a lot of fire and smoke coming out of the back side,” Harter said. “I could see it when I hit Donald and Broadway (streets), a lot of smoke.”

The fire dealt heavy smoke and heat damage to the rest of the house and melted vinyl siding.

“They made a quick attack on it, got it out quick,” Harter said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and one of the youths who lived there said he discovered the fire when he returned from a nearby store, Harter said.

The city’s fire marshal was called to determine the cause, and the American Red Cross is providing emergency shelter for the two adults and three children who lived in the house.

