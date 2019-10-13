{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND -- The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said a home in Raymond was damaged Saturday evening in a fire.

The fire was reported about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East Central Street. Deputies said the occupants of the home immediately exited when they noticed smoke and were not injured.

The fire was contained and extinguished by responding fire units.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Raymond Fire Department and First Responders, the Evansdale Fire Department and the Gilbertville Fire Department.

A cause was not given.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Newhoff

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments