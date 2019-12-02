{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that damaged a parked vehicle and home.

Officers were called a report of gunshots in the area of Randolph Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday but were unable to locate any damage.

Later in the morning, around 11 a.m. neighbors called police after discovering three bullet holes in a parked vehicle and bullet holes at a home at 112 Randolph.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
1
2

Tags

Load comments