WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that damaged a parked vehicle and home.
Officers were called a report of gunshots in the area of Randolph Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday but were unable to locate any damage.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Later in the morning, around 11 a.m. neighbors called police after discovering three bullet holes in a parked vehicle and bullet holes at a home at 112 Randolph.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.