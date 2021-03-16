House bill would end open enrollment rejections

DES MOINES — Five school districts with voluntary diversity plans no longer would be allowed to reject open enrollment requests from students who wish to attend a different public school under a House-passed bill approved Monday by the Iowa Senate Education Committee.

School officials in the Waterloo, West Liberty, Postville, Davenport and Des Moines districts have policies that restrict but do not bar higher-earning families from enrolling students in other districts via Iowa’s open-enrollment option. House File 228 would repeal that 2009 provision.

Backers said the change is needed so parents can decide what school setting is best for their children’s educational needs.

“I would suggest that for the 10,000 kids in these five school districts, open enrollment doesn’t exist,” said committee chair Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, before the 9-5 party-line vote.

Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, said the five districts grant most open enrollment requests or try to make accommodations for students having problems, and removing the voluntary arrangement would be “using the strong arm of state government to go in and mess around with local control.”

The bill now moves to the Senate debate calendar for consideration.

