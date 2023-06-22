OELWEIN — Thirty residents forced to leave their apartment building after a large slab of brick fell from the historical structure have been allowed to move back in.

On the morning of June 18, Oelwein police were alerted to bricks falling off the facade of the Mealey Apartments – formerly known as the Hotel Mealey – located at 102 S. Frederick Ave.

Tuesday, those living there were allowed to move back in after an inspection on Monday from a structural engineer. Jim Jacobs of VJ Engineering in Coralville determined the structure was safe for occupancy.

Along with bricks falling outside, David Kral, the city’s building official, also noticed cracked drywall and crooked door frames throughout the building, which he said indicates general movement of the structure.

Dylan Mulfinger, the city’s administrator, said the drywall was reviewed but the structural engineer “did not find an issue with the concerns” they had.

The block of bricks that fell from the fourth floor on the east side of the building measured three feet by 15 feet, according to Kral. Mulfinger said the city is working with the property owner, John Kalb of Tiki LLC, to open up South Frederick Street. Before the street is open, “extensive repairs” need to happen, according to Mulfinger.

Repairs will include replacement of some of the brick. There is no timeline on the reopening of the street or completion of the repairs because the owner has to hire a contractor.

Mulfinger said the Mealey gets inspected as part of the city’s rental inspection program every three years. He said the last inspection was in 2022 so the next inspection will be in 2025.

