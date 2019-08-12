WATERLOO – A rash of fish kills last month have led the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to reiterate the importance of using caution with chemicals and other pollutants when the weather is hot and dry.
DNR staff investigated two area fish kills July 24, leaving nearly 22,000 fish dead.
The Iowa DNR Fish Kill Database shows about 18,000 fish were killed in a three-mile stretch of an unnamed stream in Butler County near Clarksville.
Senior Environmental Specialist David Miller with the DNR in Mason City, the leading investigator, said he interviewed nearby landowners and has not come up with any leads on what exactly caused the kill.
DNR specialists also investigated nearly 4,000 fish found dead on a tributary of Flood Creek in Floyd County about four miles west of Charles City.
“It’s really important for people to call DNR right away when they see dead fish,” said Rachel Glaza, DNR environmental specialist. “If we get there fast we can usually determine the cause.”
Ted Petersen, supervisor of the DNR’s south central field office, said the number of fish kills remain relatively stable from year to year, but extra hot and dry weather like Northeast Iowa has been experiencing lately will cause an increase in pollutant’s effects on aquatic life.
“Any spill can be lethal to fish, crayfish and stream insect larvae, but when stream levels are low and temperatures are high these organisms are especially vulnerable,” Petersen said.
Because Iowa is an agricultural leader in the U.S., Petersen said there are more opportunities for farming practices to contribute to fish kills, including the ground and aerial application of pesticides this time of year, as well as manure and anhydrous application.
Each report of a fish kill is investigated by DNR staff, Petersen said.
“We’re the boots on the ground, so we send staff out to the location, get an idea of how large it is, range of the impacted area, how far the fish are strung out, investigate if it’s ongoing or isolated, then we try to track it down,” he said. “We walk upstream until we no longer see dead fish or some other identifier. We have to look for everything when we’re out there.”
Whenever there are dead fish, investigators look to identify where the contamination came from and if possible, demand restitution for the price of the fish that were lost.
The Butler County kill was valued at a $1,327.96 loss, with investigation expenses totaling $853.73. The Floyd County kill was valued at a $632.63 loss, with $786.70 in expenses.
An environmental impact team and a fishery crew later complete an analysis that is posted on the online database.
Animal waste has been the leading cause of fish kills since the DNR began tracking fish kills. The DNR database has been storing fish kill information since 1995.
The largest fish kill to date in Iowa was in 2001 in Lotts Creek, off of the East Fork Des Moines River, according to the DNR database. A break in an ammonia pipeline was found to have killed more than 1 million fish stretching 29 miles.
