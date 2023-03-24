WATERLOO — Loaves and fishes.

In the hands of Jesus, little became enough to feed multitudes.

Kathy Ford knows something about what that feels like. As the cook responsible for the Salvation Army’s noon lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, she knows what it means to stretch her food budget.

Her hot lunches must fill the bellies of 70 to 80 people. Sometimes she supplements a meal with homemade soup tossed together from pantry ingredients. Occasionally extra side dishes have filled in for less protein on the menu.

Ford also believes strongly in the power of prayer.

“We like to say Kathy has the red phone to God,” said Grace Fee, social ministries director. “If she speaks it, she gets it. One day she was hoping to make nachos, but there were no chips in the pantry. The next day, two pallets of tortilla chips were delivered. She’s prayed for potatoes and — miraculously — potatoes were donated.”

Sometimes it gives her the chills, Ford said.

“It strengthens me every day. I believe I will have what I need to feed people. Whatever comes out of this kitchen must be good – taste good and look great. It may be the only meal these people will eat that day, or the only hot meals they’ll get for the week,” she explained.

But the Salvation Army will be faced with a tighter budget in the coming months. The annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign failed to reach its overall $776,000 goal. “We were truly blessed by our community’s generosity helping us raise $553,000, but it’s with sadness we report a significant shortfall,” amounting to $223,000, said Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator.

Maj. Martin Thies said the week before Christmas usually accounts for almost a fourth of the Red Kettle goal. Those funds didn’t materialize.

“People are very generous right before Christmas, and you picture a light snow falling, the bells ringing, all the Hallmark moments. But we had a blizzard and extreme cold with 30-below wind chills. We didn’t put out the bell ringers, and nobody was out anyway,” he noted.

“Even so, the biggest shortfall was in our mail appeal. We did an extra appeal at the end of the month, and the public responded to that.” The targeted letter campaign has raised an additional $50,000.

While ongoing donations will help bridge the gap, Thies said his focus is now “trying to do more with less. It feels a little like things are beyond our control. All nonprofits live year to year – how much money can we raise, what can we do, where can we tighten our belt. We hope enough money continues to come in to support our programs, but we’re not here to make money. We’re made to serve and give,” Thies said.

Local need for social services has dramatically increased over the past two years. According to the Salvation Army’s Social Services Comparison, the organization sheltered 577 individuals in 2022, a 40% increase since 2020, and provided 12,044 nights of shelter, a 41% increase.

Visitors to the Perishable Goods Pantry jumped from 8,022 in 2020 and 9,819 in 2021 to 18,995 in 2022, a 137% increase. Due to decreased donations and to ensure consistency, the food pantry is now open only on Thursdays.

Martin expects the real crunch will come in the next few months, as the budget is reassessed.

“That’s when we’re going to see the real impact. We’ll spend the next few months looking at what’s got to give,” he said. With a budget of $1.9 million, “we’ll have to do less assistance. We’ve already made some cuts, and we’re not filling or rehiring for open positions. That’s a struggle because we’re short-handed.”

Noon lunch is one of many valued services at the Salvation Army. In 2022, 49,971 meals were served, a 42% increase from the 35,208 meals served in 2020.

“Kathy is an amazing cook who has developed the food program as a ministry. Food is a basic human need, and there’s something very healing about a good meal. Kathy’s prayers being answered is a testimony to the need, and that God is really blessing that program in a specific way,” said Thies.

“I don’t know how it happens, but I know the support is there. It’s bigger than myself,” said Ford.

Her days customarily start early with food prep and cooking, and she allows herself enough time to give volunteers their tasks ranging from serving food to bussing and sanitizing tables.

“It’s just nice to be part of something that helps other people. What I do here is small, but it gets me out of the house and doing something meaningful. I just want to help,” said Bill Haywood. The retiree has volunteered for two hours each Monday and Wednesday for the last six years.

People begin lining up a half-hour or so before the meal is served, and Ford makes sure she’s out front to greet each person.

“I want everyone to feel welcome. That strengthens me. You get to know their stories and their struggles,” she said.

“Sometimes they just want someone who will listen. Most people live on a razor’s edge, and ‘There but for the grace of God go I.’ All it takes is losing a job or the place you live to be right there.”

Ford, who has five children, has been a professional cook for nearly 30 years, including working at Harmony House. She’s been at the Salvation Army for two years after reading a Courier article about the need for a cook.

“I was spreading newspaper on the table for the grandkids to start carving pumpkins and I just started reading. All I could think about was ‘that’s my job,’” she recalled.

Ford walked into the Salvation Army the next day “and she said she was here for her job. Her conviction, compassion and faith and all her experiences cooking had prepared her for this role,” Fee said. “She’s taken it from service to a ministry.”

Food is for both body and soul. “When you break bread together over a meal, it impacts the soul in a positive way. Kathy makes people feel seen and cared for,” Fee explained. “And we don’t know why everyone comes, but everyone is equal at our table. All needs are met equally.”

The Christmas lunch was particularly memorable for both Fee and Ford. It’s not unusual to have 150 or so folks show up for the holiday meal, but frigid weather reduced the number served to just over 50. One man was undeterred by the weather, though.

“He walked from Evansdale to the Salvation Amy in Waterloo through the blizzard and cold for his hot meal. We later found out he was living in a tent,” Fee recalled. “There is always need. Everyone left with a full belly that day,” Ford added.

Doug, who didn’t want to give his last name, manages to make it to noon lunch three days a week. “Otherwise I wouldn’t get a hot meal. She comes over to your table to ask how you are, and you can tell she really cares about people. The food is good, and that’s another way you can tell that she cares. It’s a more loving place, and people leave feeling better,” he said.

Thies is proud of what the Salvation Army accomplishes in the community, whether it’s providing hot meals, shelter, youth activities and rent or utility assistance.

“We’re a Christian organization, and whether we are in surplus or drought the Lord will provide in some way or means. We’ve seen that in the past, and that’s our hope,” he said.

Donations can be made in person or by mail at P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704. For more information, call (319) 235-9358.

