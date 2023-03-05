WATERLOO — In 2022, just as local hospitals were settling into a post-pandemic new normal, they were hit again late in the year with what became known as a virus “tripledemic.” In November and December, MercyOne Waterloo and UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital were flooded with cases of influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and, still, some COVID patients.

It was deja vu all over again, but this time the enemies came with known treatment protocols and lessons from a global pandemic. As of early February, cases of each of the viruses had waned.

“Looking at our numbers, the RSV really hit hard in November and December and started to wane in January, said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “Influenza hit more from Thanksgiving through Christmas and trailed off in January. We did not have very many inpatients with COVID in November and December.

“Today, we’re really sitting in a good space,” he said in early February. “RSV is at a low at the moment. Flu is low, but may have an increase in March. It’s really reverting somewhat back to a normal virus we see in the community. It’s nothing like we were seeing one and two winters ago.”

Across town at Allen, the picture is similar.

“The volume of inpatient COVID, RSV and influenza is in the process of decreasing,” said Pam Delagardelle, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health Waterloo. “Where we were inundated a couple of months ago, now we have a handful. What we are seeing in the hospitals right now are just very acutely ill patients, people whose health declined during the pandemic and they didn’t keep their appointments. We’re now seeing on the other side of that, with a focus on chronic illness, cardiac and metabolic issues. Our beds are completely full on most days. We are at capacity. That is a very big challenge for us.”

At MercyOne, there’s an uptick in sepsis cases, particularly from skin infections, Sojka said, adding that’s also the result of patients delaying care during the pandemic.

“It’s an older population, more susceptible and who put off health care during COVID,” he explained. “Now they’re behind the eight ball and their immunity just isn’t ready. These patients take a lot of resources.”

Worker shortage

At the top of those resources are health care workers, who are increasingly scarce. At Allen, there were 335 open positions — including direct care providers and ancillary staff like food service, maintenance and housekeeping — as of the first week of February, Delagardelle said.

As reported by U.S. News & World Report, a March 2022 letter from the American Hospital Association to the House Energy and Commerce Committee called “the workforce shortage hospitals were experiencing a ‘national emergency,’ projecting the overall shortage of nurses to reach 1.1 million” by the end of 2022.

“We saw people leaving because of burnout,” said Kelly Richards, MercyOne Northeast Iowa’s chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care. “The pandemic was hard on folks. You can’t imagine what some of our ICU staff went through with patients. It took a mental health toll on nurses.”

The mental health toll and subsequent provider shortage isn’t confined to nurses, Sojka said.

“In family medicine I used to see sore throats and sprained ankles. Today, primary care physicians are seeing heart failures and diabetics — very difficult patients. Aging patients are sicker. There’s no chance to take that deep breath. The burnout is just enormous. Looking at prepandemic, burnout rates were 35-40% in the medical field. The pandemic has that at over 60% now. Providers are at their wits’ end, and we are trying our best to give them support and make their world better as best we can.”

Both hospitals say they are working hard to address health care worker shortages through innovative, multi-pronged strategies.

At UnityPoint-Allen, those strategies include:

Sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000, varying according to roles, departments and whether the position is full or part time.

Employee referral bonuses of $1,000. In the past year, 286 UnityPoint Health team members have received a referral bonus.

In 2022, a total of $525,793 was awarded to 18 Allen College students who graduated and began their careers at Allen Hospital through the Allen Legacy Program.

“The other thing we’ve done is partnering with the Waterloo Career Center,” Delagardelle said. “Just before the new year we hired the entire class of the CNAs that graduated. We put them in the hospital as patient care techs and developed mentorships in different hospital departments. The hope is some of them may want to stay as a tech, but also be encouraged to go to (Hawkeye Community College) and move on to Allen College.”

Initiatives are similar at MercyOne — flexible staffing, sign-on and referral bonuses, and nursing student and staff incentives top the list. But a forward-looking approach at the next generation of health care providers is crucial, Richards said.

“We’re trying to look even further into the future and get our young people interested in health care,” she said. “We actually are going out and trying to get some junior high and high school kids involved in summer camps and apprenticeship programs” to pique their interest in health care careers.

Mental health

Of particular need are mental health care staff. Both hospitals have seen a dramatic increase in mental illness, something they predicted because of the isolation of the pandemic.

“(The numbers of) patients with very serious depression with suicidal tendencies are growing as well,” Delagardelle said. “As a result of that we opened up our mental health walk-in clinic, which just keeps getting busier and busier. There’s far more people than we have providers for. … One of the things we have seen is a scarcity of social workers and mental health providers.”

Sojka said substance and alcohol abuse has continued to increase, and emergency departments are seeing “folks who are out of control emotionally. We have staff trying to manage them down and get them the services they need.”

“What we’re seeing is these patients are more acutely ill and more aggressive,” Richards said.

That has become a problem for hospital staff, Delagardelle said. In 2022, Allen staff reported 395 physical and verbal assaults.

“We have seen a huge uptick in patients and visitors being violent with our staff and injuring them,” Delagardelle said. “It’s an exponential shift. We have hired an enormous amount of security staff. It’s not just verbal, it’s physical abuse. Everybody’s angry right now. They have short fuses and they take it out on our staff.

“We have visitors getting in the faces of staff. There’s a lack of civility that is shocking. And we are not alone. Our entire health system has seen a dramatic shift in lack of civility. We have an amazing, committed staff, and when people are swinging at them and kicking them and pulling their hair … I don’t want people to fear coming here. There’s a need for a return to civility with care workers.”

Hope on the horizon

Although the pandemic laid bare and exacerbated many of today’s problems in the health care industry, MercyOne and UnityPoint say there’s hope on the horizon with innovative thinking and new approaches to health care.

MercyOne is combating delayed patient care with a program that provides patient coaches who reach out to patients to find gaps in their care.

“We get on the phone with patients and work with them to avoid them putting off care,” Sojka said. “Those coaches are really vital to us.”

MercyOne also has implemented greater use of telehealth as an option for patients and physicians.

“We have several primary care physicians who do telehealth visits over their lunch hour,” Sojka noted. “The pandemic moved us quickly toward that project, and it really has been the magic bullet” for increased access to care.

Over at UnityPoint-Allen, at the request of staff the hospital opened an employee gym across the street, a benefit that will help retain and recruit staff.

“That place is rockin’ right now,” Delagardelle said.

Allen also applied for and received a $2 million grant to build a child care center at North Crossing near the hospital’s cardiology building.

“We had 67 people quit over six months because they didn’t have infant care,” Delagardelle explained. “We can’t get people in the door if they don’t have child care.”

Sojka, Richards and Delagardelle agree that innovative shifts in health care delivery are crucial for staffing levels and improved patient outcomes.

“We cannot keep doing things the very same way; we’ve got to change the way we deliver health care,” Delagardelle emphasized.

