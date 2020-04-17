Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

The patient was now afraid of leaving her home. The nurse connected her with resources to get prescriptions directly mailed to her home. Additionally, telehealth services helped the patient work through her fear.

The same network that helped that patient is helping more than 1,000 MercyOne patients daily across the state.

“With the current pandemic, we’re being proactive in services that are needed,” said Jessica Reams, director of the program locally. “Maybe they need help with food, shelter, medication, oxygen needs. How are they handling social isolation? We work with recognizing those needs.”

MercyOne’s Population Health Services Organization has redirected the focus of 70 MercyOne employees to reach out to at-risk patients to ensure their needs are being met. The employees individually call patients who have a chronic condition, including heart failure, COPD, diabetes, end stage renal disease or hypertension. During the conversation, patients are assisted by: