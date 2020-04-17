Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

WATERLOO – During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
The patient was now afraid of leaving her home. The nurse connected her with resources to get prescriptions directly mailed to her home. Additionally, telehealth services helped the patient work through her fear.
The same network that helped that patient is helping more than 1,000 MercyOne patients daily across the state.
“With the current pandemic, we’re being proactive in services that are needed,” said Jessica Reams, director of the program locally. “Maybe they need help with food, shelter, medication, oxygen needs. How are they handling social isolation? We work with recognizing those needs.”
MercyOne’s Population Health Services Organization has redirected the focus of 70 MercyOne employees to reach out to at-risk patients to ensure their needs are being met. The employees individually call patients who have a chronic condition, including heart failure, COPD, diabetes, end stage renal disease or hypertension. During the conversation, patients are assisted by:
- Assessing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Reviewing medication and medical device instructions, supply and delivery.
- Inquiring about food supply and access.
- Checking for a safe and secure living environment.
- Ensuring access to virtual care or transportation is available for medical appointments.
- Confirming access to a support network if an unexpected need were to arise.
- Supporting overall mental health and providing resources if the patient is fearful or anxious.
“We had an individual who recently moved to the area and her husband was unemployed and they had kids at home,” Reams said. “We were able to get her set up for the local schools to provide meals.”
MercyOne staff work with a network of community services to make sure every patient is connected to the services they need.
“It takes a whole community,” Reams noted. “We have a lot of community partners in the cedar valley to help provide services.”
UnityPoint Health offers similar services, said spokesman Carson Tigges.
“Clinics are proactively reaching out to all at-risk patients to ensure they have the latest information about COVID-19, signs and symptoms to watch for, what to do if they develop symptoms and ensuring they have basic needs met. From there, we can connect them with community resources or schedule telephone visit with a provider as appropriate."
Tigges noted at risk is defined as a previously known social determinant issue or health condition listed by the Iowa Department of Public Health:
- Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma.
- Serious heart condition.
- Immunocompromised due to cancer treatment, smoking, AIDS or prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications.
- Obesity.
- Diabetes.
- Chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.
- Liver disease.
Sharon Duclos
“You gotta know, that 62 is what we know. But understand, there are a lot of people outside of that that we haven’t tested. ... I just don’t want people to have that false sense of security, ‘Oh, we only have this many.’”
The actual number of cases could be five to seven times higher than the official count, said People’s Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos.
Duclos noted only people meeting the state’s “need to test” guidelines have been tested due to insufficient testing kits and efforts to protect a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment.
Peggy Huppert quote
“People are grieving. This has never, never happened before in our lifetimes. 9/11 is the other seminal moment that people talk about as affecting all of us in different ways. But we could still gather. We could still go to church, go to the mall, have get-togethers, go grocery shopping. That sense of normalcy in our everyday lives pretty much stayed the same. We can’t do that with this. We cannot underestimate the power of that change on our collective mental health.”
-- Peggy Huppert, executive director, Iowa National Alliance on Mental Illness
Tony Thompson
“Right now, we are in the middle of what those of us who have deployed in the military call ‘the suck.’ Welcome to ‘the suck,’” he said. “But we need you to buckle down.”
-- Black Hawk County Sheriff Thompson, a 21-year military veteran, said he understood social distancing measures are “frustrating,” but it is important to soldier on.
Chris Schwartz
“If you’ve been traveling you need to stay home. That is how we flatten this curve. It takes one bad apple to ruin the bunch. There’s some bad apples here that are not doing what they need to be doing.”
– Chris Schwarz, Black Hawk County Supervisor
Amanda Schara
“I think there will be a PTSD sort of response. Lives are going to be very different after this.”
– Amanda Schara, UnityPoint Health licensed mental health counselor, on the mental health toll the COVID-19 pandemic will have on health care and other front line workers
Quote of the Week
“It’s like we’re in the middle of a hurdle race. Just when you get over one hurdle, you have another one in front of you and you have to keep going over these hurdles until you get to the finish line."
-- Jean Berger, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director, on planning high school sports in the middle of a pandemic.
Quote of the Week
Seriously. Stay home. Stop spreading this. You are putting me and people like me at a much increased risk. We are not expendable."
-- Laura Adams on coronavirus risk to her and other residents with disabilities.
Quote of the Week
"This is exactly what we were trained to do. When it gets tough, you gotta get going."
-- Dr. Alex Ulfers, a Cedar Falls native working at a hospital in Queens, N.Y., considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Quote of the Week
"That unsettling feeling that you feel is normal, so just realize that. And this, too, shall pass."
-- Dr. Sharon Duclos, medical director at Peoples Clinic in Waterloo, during a press conference on the coronavirus threat.
Quote of the Week
"A few hours ago we were making travel plans, and now what are you supposed to do in the next hour, tomorrow, the next three weeks? What do you tell them? I don't know."
-- University of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab, upon learning the NCAA would cancel all sports due to the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.
