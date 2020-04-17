You are the owner of this article.
Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Around 70 MercyOne employees are taking part in a program to reach out to at-risk patients to make sure they have what they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATERLOO – During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

The patient was now afraid of leaving her home. The nurse connected her with resources to get prescriptions directly mailed to her home. Additionally, telehealth services helped the patient work through her fear.

The same network that helped that patient is helping more than 1,000 MercyOne patients daily across the state.

“With the current pandemic, we’re being proactive in services that are needed,” said Jessica Reams, director of the program locally. “Maybe they need help with food, shelter, medication, oxygen needs. How are they handling social isolation? We work with recognizing those needs.”

MercyOne’s Population Health Services Organization has redirected the focus of 70 MercyOne employees to reach out to at-risk patients to ensure their needs are being met. The employees individually call patients who have a chronic condition, including heart failure, COPD, diabetes, end stage renal disease or hypertension. During the conversation, patients are assisted by:

  • Assessing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Reviewing medication and medical device instructions, supply and delivery.
  • Inquiring about food supply and access.
  • Checking for a safe and secure living environment.
  • Ensuring access to virtual care or transportation is available for medical appointments.
  • Confirming access to a support network if an unexpected need were to arise.
  • Supporting overall mental health and providing resources if the patient is fearful or anxious.

“We had an individual who recently moved to the area and her husband was unemployed and they had kids at home,” Reams said. “We were able to get her set up for the local schools to provide meals.”

MercyOne staff work with a network of community services to make sure every patient is connected to the services they need.

“It takes a whole community,” Reams noted. “We have a lot of community partners in the cedar valley to help provide services.”

UnityPoint Health offers similar services, said spokesman Carson Tigges.

“Clinics are proactively reaching out to all at-risk patients to ensure they have the latest information about COVID-19, signs and symptoms to watch for, what to do if they develop symptoms and ensuring they have basic needs met. From there, we can connect them with community resources or schedule telephone visit with a provider as appropriate."

Tigges noted at risk is defined as a previously known social determinant issue or health condition listed by the Iowa Department of Public Health:

  • Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma.
  • Serious heart condition.
  • Immunocompromised due to cancer treatment, smoking, AIDS or prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications.
  • Obesity.
  • Diabetes.
  • Chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.
  • Liver disease.
