Hospitals offer incentives, but nursing shortage remains a problem

As patients fill beds in the midst of the pandemic and the baby boomer generation gets older, the demand for nurses and other health care professionals is only expected to increase.

But in the Cedar Valley, and in Iowa and the rest of the country as a whole, a nursing shortage is being felt intensely by health care providers. High turnover rates at the start of the pandemic were certainly a contributor, but there are also issues with lower pay averages and a slower growth in the number of high school graduates entering nursing programs.

It’s something that Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Brown and her colleagues UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital have seen coming for some time. The numbers, she said, already were unfavorable as a generation got older, but the outbreak of COVID-19 has only served to heap on to their burden.

“We talked about a nursing shortage for as long as I have been a nurse, and I’m sure long before that,” Brown said. “This was predicted, so we understood that when the baby boomers started aging into an increase of health care services, that coupled with the nursing shortage, we were going to not be in a great spot. But what we didn’t predict was the pandemic on top of it.”

Iowa’s nursing shortage became more apparent when the omicron variant started to surge in late December. Confronted by an increased number of patients and few health care professionals to treat them, the state resorted to hiring temporary nurses from Kansas at a cost of $9 million. Of these, six nurses would go to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, and four to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Brown says it represents a growing trend in Iowa.

“It’s changed how we practice a little bit,” Brown said. “I think historically, we have had a majority of our own nurses with a few travelers. And I think what we’ve seen over the last couple of years is more travelers. We still have more of our own nurses, but we’re not used to having this many contract, external nurses in our system.”

Iowa is the fourth-lowest ranked state in the country for nurses, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but factors other than money could have a serious impact on the shortage in the coming years. Jared Seliger, president of Allen College in Waterloo, says a slowed rate of growth in the overall number of high school graduates needs to be accounted for.

Iowa Department of Education data shows a rate of growth of only 3.5% between 2011 and 2020. This will become even more serious when they reach what is being called the “enrollment cliff.” Financial insecurities brought about by the Great Recession in 2008, Seliger explained, meant fewer births in that time. This will come home to roost around 2025.

“We’re really just sort of on the tip of the iceberg of what is coming for higher education as a whole,” Seliger said. “So now we’re going to have to be even more diligent about recruiting specifically to health care to make sure that we’re filling our programs and doing what we can to get students into these careers.”

Keeping graduates in the area also is a concern. While Seliger says that roughly 73% of Allen graduates remain in Iowa, that doesn’t mean they’re staying in the Cedar Valley. Many go to larger metropolitan areas like Des Moines.

“We do everything we can to keep them here in the Cedar Valley, but we need support from the community as well,” Seliger said. “We need to make sure that we have things in our community that would keep a graduate who’s 23, 24 years old.”

Still, the situation may not be as dire as perceived at a first look. While the pandemic has spurred a large number of resignations starting two years ago, Brown says the bleeding seems to have slowed over the last year, with the turnover rate being lower. But in order to keep nurses on the payroll, hospitals have had to think outside the box and find new incentives for them and other health care workers. At Allen, this has included signing bonuses, retention bonuses, phase pay, shift differentials, and even providing bonuses for seeking mental self-care.

Steve Sesterhenn, vice president of human resources for Allen Memorial, said these ideas have come from the meetings between the leaders of the hospital, usually meeting each week to anticipate trends and retain their employees through trying times.

“We’ve come up with a lot of really good ideas over the past year or two with that kind of collaboration between the nurses, nurse managers and the HR team,” Sesterhenn said. “So it’s been very helpful, and we’ve kind stayed ahead of things.”

And while there is a shortage of nurses, Seliger said that that also means there will be a high demand for them in the future, alongside other health care fields.

“This is probably the best time to pursue a health care career.”

