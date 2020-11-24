Hospitalization spike prompts concern from health care leaders

Personal protective gear and other supplies have been strained and many health care systems often had a limited number of intensive-care unit beds in recent weeks, officials said during the news conference.

In fact, demand became so high that only a few ICU beds were available at one stage in the past week throughout the entire Region 1, which includes Ames and Des Moines, said Dr. Tammy Chance, medical director of quality initiatives at Boone County Hospital.

However, they said their greatest worry is for the state of their physicians and nurses.

“If these trends continue, physicians, nurses and support staff who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since March will suffer additional stress and risk infection, illness and death,” the joint statement read.

Health care leaders participating in the virtual news conference Tuesday said many hospital staff have been out because of COVID-19 related reasons, such as becoming infected with the virus or caring for family members who have fallen ill.

At the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, more than 100 staff members were absent on Monday because of these reasons, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael McCoy.