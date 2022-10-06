Hospitality House renovating building to open permanent warming shelter

WATERLOO — One of the area’s homeless shelters is expanding after seeing a growing need in the colder months.

The Cedar Valley Hospitality House is renovating a former dental office in Waterloo to be a permanent warming shelter. Director Joni Hansen detailed the new addition during Windows on Waterloo, a monthly video conference presentation on different topics sponsored by the Waterloo Community Foundation.

The organization received a $75,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association in December. Hansen said the building, at 1022 W. Fifth St., should be open by Jan. 1.

The shelter will provide 18 beds for men and a separate room for women with at least four beds.

The organization was temporarily using Hawkeye Community College’s former Metro Center building at 840 W. Fourth St. for a warming shelter.

The Hospitality House, at 1003 Mulberry St., currently serves around 25 people on a daily basis, according to Hansen.

“Everyone has a story … and we evolve from that story. The story is not always good, and we don’t judge them and we want them to know that,” Hansen said. “We listen to them (and) give them the dignity and respect they deserve as a person.”

One of the services the shelter provides is giving away free clothing. Hansen said houseless people go through socks quickly as their main mode of transport is their feet.

She said the organization partners with sock companies such as DivvyUp and Bombas that have programs that donate socks to shelters for every pair of socks purchased.

Hansen said the shelter receives at least 8,000 pairs of socks from Bombas and 6,000 from DivvyUp.

The shelter is reimplementing a program it had before COVID-19 called Socks and Sandwiches. The Friday night community meal provides a sandwich sack and socks to those who stop by. This also allows people to take advantage of the other resources Hospitality House provides.

On top of socks, the organization provides clothing and shoes. Hansen said Thompson Shoes gives the shelter its surplus shoes.

“It takes a village,” Hansen said.

Those stopping at the shelter can also do their laundry and take showers. They can use the organization’s address to receive mail. As winter approaches, the shelter is starting to hand out tents, blankets and winter gear.

Hansen said if someone wants to donate, the best winter items include long underwear, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats, blankets, stocking caps and gloves.

The shelter is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.