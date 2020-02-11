Hospital to offer ‘Heart to Heart’ event

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the annual Women’s “Heart to Heart” event on Feb. 22.
The event will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Topics and presenters include:
- “The Effect of a Whole Foods, Plant-Based Diet on Heart Disease” – Dr. Barbara Weno, FACOG, WHC Women’s Clinic.
- “Yoga and Meditation: Tools to Support a Healthy Heart” – Alisha Kapparos, The W, personal trainer and group fitness instructor.
- “Reflexology for Stress Relief” – Rev. Jamie Lynn Thompson, spiritual ambassador.
This presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is required at 352-4942.
Participants should park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.