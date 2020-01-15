Hospital to offer CPR, AED training
Hospital to offer CPR, AED training

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver CPR and AED training from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21.

Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.

Participants will receive a 2-year completion card from the American Heart Association.

Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at (319) 352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.

The class will be held in the Clinical Learning Lab at WHC.

