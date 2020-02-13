Hospital talk on replacing joints
Hospital talk on replacing joints

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

Dr. Robert Bartelt, an orthopedic surgery, visiting specialist, will present “Joint Replacement Update – 2020.” The presentation will cover trends in orthopedic joint replacement procedures and offer insight into when to consider a knee or hip replacement.

This event is free and open to all. For more information, call 483-1360.

