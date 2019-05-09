As Bobette Fryslie took care of a dying patient at his home, the man — who had an acre-sized garden — asked if he could see it one last time.
He wasn’t quite able to walk the 100 yards there, however, so Fryslie drove him partway there, then enlisted the help of his daughter-in-law to help her walk the man the rest of the way.
When he got to his garden, Fryslie recalled, “he knelt to the ground and put his hands in the dirt, and stayed there, and just had his own moment.”
“It was a special moment,” Fryslie said.
Fryslie, a registered nurse case manager who is certified for hospice palliative nursing, will celebrate five years at Care Initiatives Hospice in Cedar Falls because of moments like that with her patients. Which is not to say that the job of caring for patients who will never recover isn’t difficult.
“I get sad right along with them,” Fryslie said. “When it’s an accomplishment for the patient, I’m their cheerleader. I’m supporting them through all the different types of emotions that go through it. I’m their advocate, I allow them to make all their own choices, and I pursue all their wishes.”
Stacie Kuper, Fryslie’s younger sister, nominated her for the honor of being one of the first class of the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses for 2019 because of her treatment of Kuper’s father-in-law.
“I have witnessed her soft, loving touch, kind and compassionate words, and her ability to stay optimistic through challenging times,” Kuper wrote in her nomination. “There is often a huge request for Bobette to be one’s hospice nurse.”
Fryslie began her career in nursing in 1990 as a respiratory therapist at a Des Moines hospital, then spent 10 years at Hansen Family Hospital, later the Ackley Medical Center. She’s delivered high-risk infants and spent time in the operating room, emergency room and in clinical settings.
But one day five years ago, the Ackley native who lives in rural Iowa Falls decided she wanted a different pace for her career.
“It came to a point that medicine was changing,” Fryslie said, noting that the changing nature of insurance and only having “certain time slots” to spend with patients were discouraging. “I desired to have more one-on-one with patients, and I took that plunge into hospice.”
At Care Initiatives, Fryslie helps to serve eight counties, going wherever she’s called — and, her sister said, at any time they call her.
“Bobette sometimes leaves her own family/personal events to go be with her patients,” Kuper wrote.
That’s the nature of death and dying, Fryslie explained.
“I’m needed when my patients have the greatest need — my schedule is subject to change quite often,” Fryslie said. “Things change in a hurry.”
Her family understands: Her husband and three of her daughters — she has six children — are all in the nursing field, “and my oldest daughter married a nurse.”
“I probably tell them three to six months in advance when Christmas is,” Fryslie laughed, a nod to the hectic schedules that come with the job.
And though she’s still medically treating patients in hospice, she likes the other side, as well — the emotional or spiritual side, perhaps.
“I treat the person,” she said. “Maybe it’s a time we forget about the disease for a moment.”
She’ll set up transportation, schedule something to look forward to or bake a pie (her specialty) for the family to enjoy. It’s part of the “desire to help” that nurses seem to have, she said.
“Each day there are challenges, no matter what the circumstances may be, and I think that’s what keeps driving you,” Fryslie said.
