WATERLOO – The crowd sat in amazement as a cloud of orange and black fluttered above the Riverloop Amphitheatre during the annual Release and Remember event on Sunday.
Children’s hands reached out to accept an occasional monarch butterfly that glided down, as they did for Gabryella Velasco, 11, and her 8-year-old brother, Kayden.
“Mommy, it’s grandma and grandpa,” Kayden said, admiring the butterfly that had taken to his hand.
The butterfly release collected donations in honor of loved ones who have passed on, with proceeds going to support Cedar Valley Hospice programs.
This year’s event released 1,000 monarchs with about 650 donors. A tribute wall at the edge of the RiverLoop Amphitheatre listed the names, and participants wrote messages.
Release and Remember included children’s activities, food and live music by The Wicked Andersons.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get a daily summary of the news every morning
Chris Olds, Cedar Valley Hospice’s development director, estimated about 1,500 people attended the free event, making it the largest since its inception seven years ago.
“This really speaks to that grief component that people have and gives them a really positive way to remember their loved ones along with other people who are doing the same thing,” Olds said.
Cedar Valley Hospice offers palliative care, general hospice services, AIDS and HIV support, free grief support and runs the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
090918jr-butterfly-release-1
090918jr-butterfly-release-3
090918jr-butterfly-release-2
090918jr-butterfly-release-7
090918jr-butterfly-release-6
090918jr-butterfly-release-9
090918jr-butterfly-release-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.