WATERLOO – The crowd sat in amazement as a cloud of orange and black fluttered above the Riverloop Amphitheatre during the annual Release and Remember event on Sunday.

Children’s hands reached out to accept an occasional monarch butterfly that glided down, as they did for Gabryella Velasco, 11, and her 8-year-old brother, Kayden.

“Mommy, it’s grandma and grandpa,” Kayden said, admiring the butterfly that had taken to his hand.

The butterfly release collected donations in honor of loved ones who have passed on, with proceeds going to support Cedar Valley Hospice programs.

This year’s event released 1,000 monarchs with about 650 donors. A tribute wall at the edge of the RiverLoop Amphitheatre listed the names, and participants wrote messages.

Release and Remember included children’s activities, food and live music by The Wicked Andersons.

Chris Olds, Cedar Valley Hospice’s development director, estimated about 1,500 people attended the free event, making it the largest since its inception seven years ago.

“This really speaks to that grief component that people have and gives them a really positive way to remember their loved ones along with other people who are doing the same thing,” Olds said.

Cedar Valley Hospice offers palliative care, general hospice services, AIDS and HIV support, free grief support and runs the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

