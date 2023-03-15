WAVERLY — “Horse around” with 4-H from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday to learn more about the horse program in Bremer County. The open house is hosted by Bremer County’s 4-H Horse Committee at the 4-H Building at the Bremer County Fair Grounds, 717 Fifth Ave. S.W. in Waverly.

Non-members and current 4-H members are welcome to attend the fun event. Learn about being a horse exhibitor at the Bremer County Fair and opportunities that are available in 4-H.

Don’t own a horse? Information will be available on horse leasing for 4-H members. Youth in grades 4-12 are eligible to show horses at the 2023 Bremer County Fair. K-12 graders are welcome to this event to learn more about the program and 4-H.

For more information, contact ISU Extension and Outreach, Bremer County at (319) 882-4275 or email nicolert@iastate.edu.

