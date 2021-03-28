Hopeful message of rebirth will lift hearts at Easter Sunday services

On Easter Sunday, the faithful will gather to hear the hopeful message of Christ’s resurrection. For many Cedar Valley worshippers, there will be joy at once again settling into a pew. Not at full capacity yet, physically distanced and usually masked as COVID-19 precautions remain, but still happy to gather with their church family.
Last year, churches closed their doors to live services just before Holy Week as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. Some Cedar Valley congregations returned last summer to limited-capacity/in-person services, while other worshippers still pop up in Zoom squares or log onto Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms. Most churches plan to continue offering hybrid services – in-person and virtual – even after fully opening.
“We’ve been very deliberate to say that the church has always been open. We just have not gathered in person,” said the Rev. Elizabeth Popplewell of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls. On Easter, she will baptize twins born a month before the pandemic.
“That’s a beautiful sign of hope and renewal,” she said, noting that family and godparents will be in attendance at the church’s first real gathering in 12 months. Popplewell describes last year as “a truly unique experience” that compelled church leaders to find new ways to reach congregations. “We’ve all had the ‘groaning’ pains of learning, embracing and not fearing technology. And everyone has had quirky moments, so you have to have a sense of humor.”
During an online workshop, Popplewell’s Echo Dot voice assistant device picked up her phrase about the “echo of Psalm 23,” and began reciting the Psalm. “I had to tell Echo to be quiet,” she recalled, laughing.
Her Easter message is that “rebirth is coming from all of creation, and God is at work restoring the world. In resurrection we witness Jesus being raised from the dead, and we are invited into the resurrection that has been forming in the past year, with its hardships, tremendous loss, worry and challenges, but also of communal well-being. God has been working in the dark of this past year to bring us to this point of release from the tomb.
“It is a promise that life goes on in new and unexpected ways, and the question and challenge is, what will we do now with this new life we’ve been given?”
Passages from Apostle Paul’s resurrection teachings in Corinthians 15 will be prominent in Tom Hlad’s Easter sermon as senior pastor at Waterloo’s Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Christ’s death and resurrection offers a “message of hope,” he said, and he’s looking forward to celebrating Easter with the congregation. “It’s special, too, because we are, in fact, able to celebrate it.”
As Hlad said in 2020, “Easter will still come” in spite of the pandemic.
On June 7, Walnut Ridge reopened its large auditorium to in-person services on Sundays. Seating has been limited, but attendance is increasing. “We can seat three times as many as we are now, so there’s plenty of space to social distance. We’re about two-thirds back in members,” Hlad said. He continues to live-stream sermons on the church’s Facebook page.
St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo ceased masses and other public services for 10 weeks after the pandemic lockdown began in March 2020. On May 31, masses resumed with COVID precautions in place, said Father Scott Bullock.
“People largely stayed away at the beginning and are now finally returning to their practice of coming to church. It’s probably increasing now because of vaccinations becoming more widespread. This week we’ll probably be at 50% of what we used to be, maybe a bit more.”
Bullock simulcasts Sunday masses on the church’s YouTube channel.
The pandemic will impact this Easter, as well, Bullock believes. “It’s at the forefront of people’s experiences. Certainly resurrection is key as we watch our parish coming to life again. We’re on our way.”
As he delivers his message, Bullock plans to focus on resurrection scriptures about discovering Jesus’ burial wraps in the tomb without his body. “Through him we’re going to be unbound and restored to life by him, because we’re not going to do it alone,” Bullock said.