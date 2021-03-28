Hopeful message of rebirth will lift hearts at Easter Sunday services

During an online workshop, Popplewell’s Echo Dot voice assistant device picked up her phrase about the “echo of Psalm 23,” and began reciting the Psalm. “I had to tell Echo to be quiet,” she recalled, laughing.

Her Easter message is that “rebirth is coming from all of creation, and God is at work restoring the world. In resurrection we witness Jesus being raised from the dead, and we are invited into the resurrection that has been forming in the past year, with its hardships, tremendous loss, worry and challenges, but also of communal well-being. God has been working in the dark of this past year to bring us to this point of release from the tomb.

“It is a promise that life goes on in new and unexpected ways, and the question and challenge is, what will we do now with this new life we’ve been given?”

Passages from Apostle Paul’s resurrection teachings in Corinthians 15 will be prominent in Tom Hlad’s Easter sermon as senior pastor at Waterloo’s Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Christ’s death and resurrection offers a “message of hope,” he said, and he’s looking forward to celebrating Easter with the congregation. “It’s special, too, because we are, in fact, able to celebrate it.”