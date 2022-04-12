Hope City Church renting Convention Center for big Easter service

WATERLOO — Easter is the most important day of the year on the Christian calendar and a special day for all Christians. This year, one Waterloo congregation plans to celebrate the Resurrection in a unique way.

Hope City Church will hold expanded Easter services in the newly renovated Waterloo Convention Center on Sunday. That’s because, according to Quovadis “Pastor Q” Marshall, it isn’t a house party, but a block party.

“To us, it’s a statement about our commitment to our community,” Marshall said. “We love the Cedar Valley, we’re committed to its flourishing, and so we don’t see this as a Hope City Easter; we see this as an Easter celebration for our entire community, and everyone’s invited.”

It’s the church’s first time back at the convention center since major renovations were recently completed and since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. With that in mind, they’re pulling out stops and making room for as many people as possible.

Hope City Church will hold Easter services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the convention center. Fun and games have been planned for the whole family, including an Easter egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs hidden around the property. But Marshall stressed the centerpiece of the services will be the Gospel message.

“The Super Bowl of Christianity is Easter. It’s the day that changed human history,” Marshall said. “If it’s true that a man was dead and came back to life by his own power, then that changes everything. That means there’s nothing too dead, broken or buried in our lives that God can’t give new life to it. And that’s big news, that’s a big deal and we’re going to celebrate that in a big way.”

It’s that message Marshall credits with changing his life on Aug. 23, 1997, when he was 17 and prayed for guidance. The next morning, a pastor knocked on his door and told him about Jesus. He accepted the Lord into his heart that day, convinced he could be forgiven of his sins and wanting to help others find the joy that he’d found. There would be setbacks and backsliding in his life and his personal walk, but eventually, he would get to where he said God wanted him to be.

“The journey isn’t easy for any of us, but it is learning to enjoy the journey on the way to the destination where life’s greatest lessons come,” Marshall said. “And we are all on a journey.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0