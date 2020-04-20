Hope and heartbreak at Heritage, epicenter of Iowa’s coronavirus outbreaks

“It’s a lot of stress they’re going through,” she said. “They care very much for the residents they take care of, so we’re there to help provide support for them and for the residents.”

But Meador noted that the facilities also were having staffing issues with so many out sick with COVID-19.

Care Initiatives officials say they “believe our staffing levels have been sufficient throughout to meet resident needs,” while noting that about 20 staff members have been “deemed recovered” after a self-quarantine period.

While many family members of residents praise Heritage Specialty Care for its efforts, some fear the staff is overwhelmed and unable to keep them informed on the conditions of their loved ones.

“I’m getting updates on (my mom’s) condition because I call three times a day,” Maas said. “The last time I called, I had to call four times. I’d let the phone ring until it quit and called back. On the fourth attempt, someone answered. If that’s not understaffed, then I don’t know what is.”

Tom Vondracek, of Cedar Rapids, told The Gazette someone at the facility phoned him on April 7 to give him an update on his 86-year-old mother, Barbara, assuming he knew she had acquired the virus.