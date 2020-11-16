Hoopla Kickoff Cruise to welcome Santa to downtown Cedar Falls Nov. 27

CEDAR FALLS — Santa Claus is still comin’ to town on the day after Thanksgiving in downtown Cedar Falls.
In a COVID-19 twist on the 12th annual Holiday Hoopla, residents will be the ones waving to Santa from their own vehicles during the first-ever Hoopla Kickoff Cruise from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27.
The Holiday Hoopla committee, known as the “Hoo Herd,” eliminated the annual stage extravaganza and fireworks display that attracts thousands of visitors to the Parkade each year. “We thought about what we wouldn’t have to cancel, and two things people are most passionate about are downtown decorations and bringing in Santa,” said Kim Bear, Cedar Falls Community Main Street executive director.
Those activities are where the committee has focused its efforts.
Santa traditionally makes a grand entrance at Holiday Hoopla — on skis, or from atop a building, for example. This year, Santa will be at one of 12 stations along the “reverse” parade route, waving at drive-by spectators. The public is being asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the parade and follow the predetermined route to prevent crowds from gathering and to allow unobstructed viewing.
“When you think of a parade, you think about floats. For this parade, people are essentially driving past different floats at 12 stations, some new fun ones, a few that will bring back memories of previous Holiday Hooplas, like the snow globe and various characters, and some surprises,” Bear explained.
COVID-19 safety measures will ensure parade volunteers wear masks and properly distance during the event.
Dressing downtown in holiday finery began Sunday and is expected to continue through Wednesday. Downtown businesses, restaurants and shops will participate in decorating windows with holiday themes for “Window Wonderland.” Voting for the people’s choice winner will be online at www.cfholidayhoopla.com.
Children can write letters to Santa and drop them in the Santa mailbox at Fourth and Main streets. The last day for letters is Dec. 21. The Jolly Old Elf will reply to letters if a return address is included.
Children also can enter the coloring contest by downloading the page at www.cfholidayhoopla.com. Participants are asked to return the completed Santa-themed coloring page to the red Santa mailbox.
Other activities will be announced at a later date.
“We’re also encouraging people to shop locally. Downtown merchants are doing a great job with different options and ways to shop online and pick up curbside,” Bear said.
The Hoo Herd is chaired by Lee Ann Saul. Molly Schmidt is chairing the Hoopla Kickoff Cruise.
