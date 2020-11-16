Hoopla Kickoff Cruise to welcome Santa to downtown Cedar Falls Nov. 27

CEDAR FALLS — Santa Claus is still comin’ to town on the day after Thanksgiving in downtown Cedar Falls.

In a COVID-19 twist on the 12th annual Holiday Hoopla, residents will be the ones waving to Santa from their own vehicles during the first-ever Hoopla Kickoff Cruise from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27.

The Holiday Hoopla committee, known as the “Hoo Herd,” eliminated the annual stage extravaganza and fireworks display that attracts thousands of visitors to the Parkade each year. “We thought about what we wouldn’t have to cancel, and two things people are most passionate about are downtown decorations and bringing in Santa,” said Kim Bear, Cedar Falls Community Main Street executive director.

Those activities are where the committee has focused its efforts.

Santa traditionally makes a grand entrance at Holiday Hoopla — on skis, or from atop a building, for example. This year, Santa will be at one of 12 stations along the “reverse” parade route, waving at drive-by spectators. The public is being asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the parade and follow the predetermined route to prevent crowds from gathering and to allow unobstructed viewing.