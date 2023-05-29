Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — Every Memorial Day, officials read the names of veterans who have passed away since the last Memorial Day.

And in recent years, the roll call is getting longer, Craig White, a Vietnam veteran and chair of the Memorial Hall Commission, told the crowd during the annual ceremony in downtown Waterloo on Monday.

“As I grow older, the list seems to grow,” White said.

The crowd sat in silence as White recounted some 276 veterans — one-by-one reading the first name, last name, military branch, sometimes a nickname — who died over the past year.

Veterans are important because they teach patriotism to next generation, White said.

Keynote speaker, Brigadier General Roland Albrecht said it is important that the memories of the veterans live on though they are gone.

“The story of the fallen matters and needs to be told by sharing their stories,” Albrecht said. “Let’s carry their sacrifices with us in our heart and strive in honor of their memories by doing good … Duty, honor, country. They lived for it, they died for it, and as a nation we must remember and remind ourselves of the future they fought for and do our best to live up to those values.”

Albrecht served in the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier during Vietnam and later joined the U.S. Army.

Memorial Day began 155 years ago as Decoration Day, a holiday to beautify graves of those who died in the Civil War.

