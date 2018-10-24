WATERLOO — Ninety-eight Korean and Vietnam War-era veterans boarded an Honor Flight Tuesday morning to see the country’s war memorials in Washington, D.C.
David Faith, 76, went on the flight so his friend Harold Maser, 90, would have some company.
Faith and Maser served in separate eras and in different branches, but have formed a fast friendship.
“He (Maser) talked me into going with him,” Faith said.
Faith began his service in the U.S. Navy in 1963 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later he went to Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Ticonderoga.
“I got out of the service in ’71 because Vietnam kind of upset my system,” Faith said. “You’ve always got memories. I’ve got a cousin on the (Vietnam War Memorial) Wall. We lost a lot of people over there.”
Maser served during the Korean War and thought it was important for Maser to see the memorials in our nation’s capital.
“I’m going to see something I’ll never see again,” Maser said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Most of the veterans on Tuesday’s Honor Flight served during Vietnam.
Tom Anderson, 79, served in the Army from 1964 to 1966 in Vietnam.
“It’s a lot to go and see and bring back memories and things like that. I just appreciate the things they try to do here,” Anderson said.
Willie Cody, 69, who served in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971, had mixed emotions about going on the Honor Flight.
“I’m glad to be here, for one thing; it was pretty hectic times,” Cody said. “Every day is meaningful for me. I’m always grateful to wake up because ... we’ve got about 60,000 people there that’s not here.”
There were no World War II veterans on Tuesday’s flight.
“There’s not many of them that are able to get around anymore,” said Craig White, one of the Honor Flight organizers. “Korean vets aren’t getting any younger, either. Us Vietnam vets aren’t getting any younger.”
White remembers coming home from Vietnam and seeing a lot of older-looking folks at the VFW.
“Now I’m sitting in the club and these Iraq vets are coming in going, ‘Man, look at all these old guys sitting in here,’” White said.
The next Honor Flight will be in May 2019.
The one-day trip includes visits to the World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery and other stops. Flights are open to veterans of the World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Cold War eras through the mid-1970s. Veterans from Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy and the northern half of Tama counties are eligible for the Waterloo flights. There are other Honor Flight hubs elsewhere in the state, including Cedar Rapids.
