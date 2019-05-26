WATERLOO — The Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight is selling keepsake items to help raise money for flights.
The organization flies veterans from the Waterloo Regional Airport to visit military memorials in Washington, D.C. The 25th flight is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Supporters can buy 25th flight commemorative pins for $5; an 18-month calendar created by La Porte City Printing and Design for $20; and an 80-minute DVD of “The Unknowns,” a documentary about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, for $20.
Individuals wishing to purchase any of the items can call Craig White at (319) 215-7104 or Frank Magsamen at (319) 830-8807. They are also available at the Board of Supervisors Office in the Black Hawk County Courthouse.
Meanwhile, White and Magsamen also are looking at getting the “Healing Field” flag display back to Black Hawk County around Veterans Day to honor Iowans killed from the Korean War to the present day.
They are seeking monetary donations to defray the costs.
White also wants to remind the public about the upcoming annual Vietnam War vigil taking place from Aug. 23-25 at the memorial in Paramount Park.
