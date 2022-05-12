Honor Flight participants make triumphant return

WATERLOO – Exhausted veterans taking part in the 27th Cedar Valley Honor Flight were greeted at the Waterloo airport with fanfare upon returning home late Wednesday night.

Early that morning, the nearly 80 veterans and their guardians departed for Ronald Reagan National Washington Airport in Arlington, Virginia. They were given a tour of the nation’s capital, including the memorials commemorating the conflicts in which many of them had served. They then were subjected to a flight delay that set back their arrival in Waterloo past 10 p.m. When they deplaned, they were met by their families, veteran’s associations and musicians from the Cedar Valley Big Band playing the anthems of their branches of service.

“It was very unexpected,” said Army veteran Darwin Ramker from Waverly. “I knew some of my family might be here, but I didn’t expect all these different groups here anyway, greeting us the way they were.”

The tearful reunions would prove to be the crowning glory of a memorable day. The group also had been greeted with salutes and an honor guard in the nation's capital. Both displays impressed Navy veteran David Podhajsky of Clutier.

“This was great, but the one we got this morning -- the whole terminal was out for us -- we never expected that,” he said. “And this one today is great. Yeah, that was nice.”

According to Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White, it also serves as therapy for the veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam.

“I have a hard time with it, sometimes,” White said. “It brings back memories, and it’s the stuff we didn’t get … when we’d come home from Vietnam. And it’s much needed, and it’s a healing process for us. And it doesn’t happen overnight.”

