Honor Flight participants make triumphant return

WATERLOO – Exhausted veterans taking part in the 27th Cedar Valley Honor Flight were greeted at the Waterloo airport with fanfare upon returning home late Wednesday night.
Early that morning, the nearly 80 veterans and their guardians departed for Ronald Reagan National Washington Airport in Arlington, Virginia. They were given a tour of the nation’s capital, including the memorials commemorating the conflicts in which many of them had served. They then were subjected to a flight delay that set back their arrival in Waterloo past 10 p.m. When they deplaned, they were met by their families, veteran’s associations and musicians from the Cedar Valley Big Band playing the anthems of their branches of service.
“It was very unexpected,” said Army veteran Darwin Ramker from Waverly. “I knew some of my family might be here, but I didn’t expect all these different groups here anyway, greeting us the way they were.”
The tearful reunions would prove to be the crowning glory of a memorable day. The group also had been greeted with salutes and an honor guard in the nation's capital. Both displays impressed Navy veteran David Podhajsky of Clutier.
“This was great, but the one we got this morning -- the whole terminal was out for us -- we never expected that,” he said. “And this one today is great. Yeah, that was nice.”
According to Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White, it also serves as therapy for the veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam.
“I have a hard time with it, sometimes,” White said. “It brings back memories, and it’s the stuff we didn’t get … when we’d come home from Vietnam. And it’s much needed, and it’s a healing process for us. And it doesn’t happen overnight.”
The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Evan "Curly" Hultman, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general, talks to visitors from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Hultman was the only WWII veteran on the Honor Flight.
Wall2.JPG
An etching on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is made of Sgt. John S. Myers for Tim Bahr during local veterans' Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Changing.JPG
Veterans in the Honor Flight get a front row view of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Iwo Jima.JPG
Honor Flight members take in "Iwo Jima," the Marine Corps Memorial Statue in Arlington, Virginia.
Arlington.JPG
Participants in the Cedar Valley Honor Flight head for the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
Boarding.JPG
Veterans and guardians board the plane that will take them to Washington, D.C., in Waterloo on Wednesday.
Hultman.JPG
Evan "Curly" Hultman, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general, talks to visitors from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Hultman was the only WWII veteran on the Honor Flight.
WWII2.JPG
Veteran Frank Makinster chats with volunteer Al Doehring and his dog Shamu at the World War II Memorial on Wednesday.
Arrival4.JPG
Veteran Richard Butts salutes the Honor Guard as he arrives in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning.
Arrival2.JPG
Veterans wait for the buses at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday. They arrived to applause and an Honor Guard that morning.
Friends.JPG
Vietnam veterans Woody White and Robert Bennett pose for a photograph at the World War II Memorial with the Washington Monument in the background on Wednesday.