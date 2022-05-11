Honor Flight brings respect, reflection to Cedar Valley veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of Cedar Valley veterans were treated to a trip around the capital of the country they defended Wednesday.

The 27th Cedar Valley Honor Flight took off from the Waterloo Regional Airport in the early morning, arriving at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. From there, they were taken to memorials around the Washington, D.C., area. Most of the veterans, almost 80 in total, served during the time of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.

There was one veteran from World War II, retired U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Evan “Curly” Hultman. In 1945, Hultman was preparing for the invasion of Japan when President Harry Truman ordered the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. At the World War II memorial, Hultman discussed the decision that may have saved his life. He also reflected on the five Sullivan Brothers, whom he knew personally.

“We grew up in east Waterloo,” Hultman said. “So they come back to me when I think of five brothers all being killed. And in my case, all of my family were involved in World War II, including five of my uncles … and they all came back. They all survived. And here was one family whose all five sons didn’t survive.”

For other veterans on the Honor Flight, it was a chance to finally receive the thanks they were often denied, especially those who served in Vietnam. Vietnam veteran Robert Bennett of Waterloo, who is Black, served in the Army at a time when respect could be especially hard to come by.

“I think the Honor Flight is really respectful to the vets – Vietnam and so forth. Actually being a Vietnam vet, when we got home, we didn’t get the honor that we deserved,” Bennett said. “But now, I think Honor Flight is doing a great job of making some of that up.”

For some the trip was bittersweet. While at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Army veteran Tim Bahr of Hawkeye was able to request and receive an etching of the name of a friend, Sgt. John Myers, from the wall. The two men had gone through training together to become noncommissioned officers and shipped out at the same time. Myers was killed in 1970 when he stepped on a landmine.

“None of those guys want to be on that wall. It’s too bad,” Bahr said.

The significance of the day also was felt by the families and veterans who served more recently. Following the Changing of the Guard Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Chiquita Loveless said she took a healthy level of pride in what she saw, especially after 23 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Loveless worked as one of the escorts for the Honor Flight.

“We’ve all served and we take such pride in seeing the accomplishments and the traditions and the heritage that are being continued, and knowing that the military is still going forward and still in a good place,” Loveless said.

Following the tour of monuments in the nation's capital, the veterans returned to Waterloo to be honored further beside their waiting families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0