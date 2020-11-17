Homicide victim identified as 27-year-old Jayda Mills

WATERLOO -- A 27-year-old Waterloo woman was identified as the person killed in a weekend homicide as condolences poured in on social media.

Waterloo Police released the woman's name Tuesday morning as Jada J. Young-Mills, 27. However, on a Facebook page where family and friends are posting condolences, the woman's name is spelled Jayda Mills.

"My beautiful step daughter has passed away," DaNita Talley-Mills posted Monday, underneath a photo Mills posted Oct. 19. "I ask my Facebook family to please pray for our family to stay strong for her children and each other."

Condolences flooded into Jayda Mills' Facebook page, particularly on one of her last photo posts on Nov. 11, where she posted a photo of herself with the caption, "Life's just a maze, I'm going through my phases."

"From arguing with each other in school, walking down Mobile, to eating Lays original potato chips at church in the kitchen with your little sisters -- your laugh will always be my favorite," Jalen Young commented after sharing Mills' final photo. "I'll see you later!"