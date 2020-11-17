Homicide victim identified as 27-year-old Jayda Mills

WATERLOO -- A 27-year-old Waterloo woman was identified as the person killed in a weekend homicide as condolences poured in on social media.
Waterloo Police released the woman's name Tuesday morning as Jada J. Young-Mills, 27. However, on a Facebook page where family and friends are posting condolences, the woman's name is spelled Jayda Mills.
"My beautiful step daughter has passed away," DaNita Talley-Mills posted Monday, underneath a photo Mills posted Oct. 19. "I ask my Facebook family to please pray for our family to stay strong for her children and each other."
Life’s just a maze, I’m going through my phases 💫Posted by Jayda Mills on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Condolences flooded into Jayda Mills' Facebook page, particularly on one of her last photo posts on Nov. 11, where she posted a photo of herself with the caption, "Life's just a maze, I'm going through my phases."
"From arguing with each other in school, walking down Mobile, to eating Lays original potato chips at church in the kitchen with your little sisters -- your laugh will always be my favorite," Jalen Young commented after sharing Mills' final photo. "I'll see you later!"
Police said that Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies heard gunshots in the area of Edison Street and Grandview Avenue just after midnight Saturday, and found Young-Mills inside a residence at 723 Dawson Street with a gunshot wound. Waterloo Police did not specify where the bullet hit her.
Young-Mills was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen where she later died.
Police later arrested Lasondra Annette Johnson, 36, of Waterloo on the charge of first-degree murder in Young-Mills' death. She is currently being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Police say their investigation is active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department.
According to an obituary from 2014, Young-Mills is the sister of Jazzmine Rembert, who was 17 when she was shot to death in 2014. Quaderious Spates later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Rembert's death.
Mills remembered Rembert in a Facebook post on what would have been Rembert's birthday Nov. 9.
"Happy heavenly birthday to my lil sister," she posted on that day. "We miss you a lot down here!"
