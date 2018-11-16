Try 1 month for 99¢
Waverly Holiday Event

 The Centre will host the Hometown Holiday Marketplace and Cafe on Saturday.

WAVERLY — The Hometown Holiday Marketplace and Cafe will return to The Centre from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Founder Shari Anderson, along with her family of crafters and artists, started the holiday event in 2011.

It features performances from local musicians, food for sale in the cafe, and visits from Waverly’s own Retrieving Freedom service dogs and Santa Claus.

There is no admission fee.

