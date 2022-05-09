Homeschool students experience legal system in mock trial

WATERLOO — Middle school students got a glimpse of the justice system Saturday as they participated in a mock trial.

The mock trial was staged at the Black Hawk County Courthouse through the homeschooling program Classical Conversations. According to Joyce Pierpont, support representative for Classical Conversations, students had been preparing for the trial all year.

“Our students have been practicing presentations in front of their peers from age 4 all the way through the time they graduate,” Pierpont said. “So it’s just another example and another opportunity for that presentation.”

During the trial, students from the Northeast Iowa (Elgin) and Cedar Falls branches of Classical Conversations were tasked with acting as both the prosecution and the defense. They ran through all the stages of a criminal trial, including arguments and witness examinations.

Preparation and participation will help students better understand the legal process.

“I liked that the burden of proof is on the prosecution, that it’s more likely for a guilty man to go free than for an innocent man to go to prison,” said Brett Johnson, one of the students from the Cedar Falls team. “I think that is better than having the burden of proof on the defense.”

Waterloo attorney Chad Swanson presided as judge, remarking that he was impressed by the work students put into the assignment.

“They all knew the facts of the case very well. They were prepared,” Swanson said. “They were put into a pressure situation. They were on the other side of the railing and somebody’s freedom was at stake, albeit in a mock trial, so they knew the importance of it.”

In both instances, the defendant was found guilty, but the defense was awarded more points based on their presentations and grasp of the material.

