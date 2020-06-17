Homemade bread And jam at Kimball Family Market
0 comments

Homemade bread And jam at Kimball Family Market

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

WATERLOO -- The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature homemade bread, jams and jellies at the market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.

Max Reeves will have many varieties of breads and Rhonda Roberts will feature gluten free loaves of bread along with vendors offering fresh made fruit jams and jellies. Also for sale will be radish, kohlrabi, spinach, lettuce, broccoli and cucumbers along with a variety of flowering plants and vegetable starter plants and fresh eggs.

Iowa Farmers' Market Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons and Veggie Vouchers will be accepted, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News