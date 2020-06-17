Homemade bread And jam at Kimball Family Market

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature homemade bread, jams and jellies at the market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.

Max Reeves will have many varieties of breads and Rhonda Roberts will feature gluten free loaves of bread along with vendors offering fresh made fruit jams and jellies. Also for sale will be radish, kohlrabi, spinach, lettuce, broccoli and cucumbers along with a variety of flowering plants and vegetable starter plants and fresh eggs.

Iowa Farmers' Market Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons and Veggie Vouchers will be accepted, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0