Homemade bread And jam at Kimball Family Market

WATERLOO -- The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature homemade bread, jams and jellies at the market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.
Max Reeves will have many varieties of breads and Rhonda Roberts will feature gluten free loaves of bread along with vendors offering fresh made fruit jams and jellies. Also for sale will be radish, kohlrabi, spinach, lettuce, broccoli and cucumbers along with a variety of flowering plants and vegetable starter plants and fresh eggs.
Iowa Farmers' Market Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons and Veggie Vouchers will be accepted, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.