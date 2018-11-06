WATERLOO — A local nonprofit organization and a national bank are doing their part to ensure homeless veterans are not left out in the cold.
Americans for Independent Living received a major cash donation Friday and volunteer help from Wells Fargo to renovate a second transitional home for honorably discharged veterans in need of a place to live.
Wells Fargo donated $40,000 to the project through its national VeteranWINS program and brought 10 volunteers to help finish floors, paint, pull nails and do other work on the house at 414 E. Ninth St.
The roughly $55,000 overall project, expected to house four veterans, is next door to AFIL’s first transitional home for veterans, which opened in the spring of 2017 and houses three vets.
“They focus on supportive services, which is what so many veterans need right now,” said Jeff Chavannes, Wells Fargo’s military community programs manager. “They need some programs to help them get back on their feet, and that’s what these homes do.”
The VeteranWINS grant program started in response to first lady Michelle Obama’s 2014 Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness program.
The Trump Administration and Housing and Urban Development Department announced Thursday that the number of homeless veterans nationally has decreased 5.4 percent over last year, continuing a trend that started in 2010.
“We can say here in Black Hawk County that part of the reason we’ve seen that decrease is because of Americans for Independent Living and the home we have here on Ninth Street and the new home coming up,” said Kevin Dill, executive director of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission.
Americans for Independent Living was founded in 2015 to help returning disabled veterans and others facing debilitating injury or illness find or renovate homes.
The program, which also collects and donates furniture to veterans, jumped into the transitional housing program after getting a $100,000 grant from the Trump Foundation in January 2016.
“It’s an opportunity to give back to the veterans that served the country in one way, shape or form,” said Tim Combs, who founded and serves as AFIL’s director.
The homeless veterans who stay in the transitional homes receive services designed to get them back into the community and supporting themselves.
“We get them started on their goals and figuring out where they’re at, making sure they’re getting out and looking for a job,” Combs said. “Hopefully within a year they’re out on their own with a job, their own apartment or house, functioning.
“We’re about a hand up, not a hand out,” he added.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart showed up Friday to thank AFIL and Wells Fargo for their efforts.
“What a great project … giving our veterans safe and healthy places to live in,” he said.
A major fundraiser to support AFIL, Legends of the Valley, is taking place next weekend at Electric Park Ballroom.
Country night is Nov. 9 and will feature the band Wildcard, a silent auction and raffle. Doors are at 6 p.m. and the cost is $10 general admission or $15 for reserved seating.
Rock night is Nov. 10 and will feature four bands — Checker and the Bluetones, Thin Ice, The Wicked Andersons and Milk and Honey — with the auction and raffle. Doors are at 6 p.m., general admission is $15 and reserved floor seats are $25.
More information about the fundraiser can be found by visiting the Legends of the Valley Facebook page. More information about Americans for Independent Living can be found at www.afil.org.
