Homeless pets at Cedar Bend Humane Society hope to feel the love

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society hopes to help homeless pets feel the love this month with several promotions.

From 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, CBHS is auctioning over 30 individually crafted Valentine's Day cards created by the Piccadilly Pearls of Piccadilly Stampin'. Every one-of-a-kind card is handmade. Cards will be mailed immediately to the winning bidders.

From Feb. 11 to the end of February, dog adoption fees are reduced by half and cat adoption fees are $10 during the "Love is in the Air" adoption special. A free bag of pet food will be included with every dog adoption. Some exclusions may apply. Spay and neuter deposit may apply. Adoption appointments can be made by calling (319) 232-6887. Limited appointment space is available.

Information about pets ready for adoption, photos, and the application form are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.

The shelter will continue to fill with the arrival of kitten season, and Cedar Bend Humane Society hopes anyone with space in their home considers adding a homeless pet to their family.

From now until Feb. 14, valentines for shelter pets can be purchased for $10 each. Every $10 donation enters participants into a drawing to win a date night grand prize, which includes a $100 floral arrangement from Petersen & Tietz Florist & Greenhouses, a dozen cookies from Rockets Bakery, two movie passes to Marcus Theatres, a handmade valentine from Piccadilly Stampin' and a gift certificate toward dinner at your favorite restaurant.

Valentines can be purchased by donating through the Cedar Bend Humane Society website or through PayPal at PayPal.me/CedarBendHumane. Follow the shelter's Facebook to see your special valentine alongside an adoptable shelter pet.

