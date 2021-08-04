'Home Sweet Dome' chronicles Iowa high school football playoff history at UNI-Dome

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Iowa native Kurt Warner never played in the UNI-Dome during his high school career at Cedar Rapids Regis. His team made the playoffs in 1988, but lost in a three-point heartbreaker to Fort Madison.
Warner finally got his chance on UNI-Dome turf as a Panther quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in the early 1990s. He went on to a standout NFL career, including earning a Super Bowl ring. Still, he regrets missing the high school Dome experience.
“The Dome was where you played the state championship games. That’s where the Shrine all-star game was played – except the year I played in it (1989 in Sioux City). It’s synonymous with success at the high school level from a football standpoint. You just remember that every year, one of the things was, ‘Hey, we want to get to the Dome. We want to play in the Dome.’”
Warner’s story is just one of many in the newly released book, “Home Sweet Dome,” a 560-page history of the Iowa high school football playoff era. Former Courier Sports Editor Doug Newhoff and current Courier sports writer Craig Sesker interviewed nearly 100 legendary players, coaches and others who inspired Iowa’s passion for high school football.
Newhoff and Sesker will host a kickoff party and book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pepper’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cedar Falls. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Sesker, an award-winning sports writer who has penned 12 books, pitched the idea to Newhoff in 2019. “We were at the UNI-Dome for the championships. I was covering Don Bosco’s 8-player championship game – which they won, and we had a brief conversation about writing a book about the UNI-Dome and high school football,” he said.
Newhoff, an award-winning sports writer and editor who covered Iowa sports for decades, retired from The Courier later that year. Sesker once again asked him to co-author the book. “I didn’t have to think about it. I thought it was a great idea,” Newhoff said.
They started out highlighting Iowa programs with championship traditions, then high school teams with rich traditions and “the book continued to grow and evolve as we dug into it,” Newhoff explained. The book also documents the evolution of the playoffs at the Dome from the beginning in 1976.
They divvied up the research and interviews, and then each author spent long hours culling newspaper archives and holed up behind closed doors with stacks of stats, reams of notes and a computer writing their separate chapters. They also asked veteran sports writers Jim Nelson of the Courier, Kevin White of Council Bluffs and Matt Levins of Burlington to contribute chapters. The project took about a year to complete.
“Home Sweet Dome” features 44 chapters and about 150 photos. The book tells the story of 34 programs from Harlan’s football dynasty, the mid-1990’s Iowa City West turnaround, Emmetsburg to Decorah, West Bend-Mallard and Aplington-Parkersburg under legendary coach Ed Thomas, who fielded four NFL players. There are chapters on stars like Warner, Dallas Clark, Bryce Paup, Reggie Roby, Robert Gallery and Sage Rosenfels.
Other players and coaches featured include Roger Craig, Josey Jewell, James Morris, LeVar Woods, Ike Boettger, Marv Cook, Curt Bladt, Jay Rozeboom, Reese Morgan, Jerry Pezzetti, Gary Swenson, Tom Wilson, Dick Wuest, Jerry Southmayd and many more.
“The playoff era was significant in its own right, but the book transcends wins and losses and trophies. It illustrates what champions are all about, their common characteristics like accountability, self-sacrifice, responsibility, discipline, caring and leadership. That comes through in almost all of the stories,” Newhoff said.
Added Sesker, “There’s a bond that forms in Iowa communities around their high school football teams. Friday nights are special. Everyone goes to the game. Football brings communities together, and they take so much pride in their teams.”
“Home Sweet Dome” covers the successes and failures through “the eyes of those who coached it, played it and lived it.” Both authors were gratified by the cooperation from coaches and former players.
Playing at the UNI-Dome is a big deal, and the experience lasts a lifetime. The Dome has iconic status among high school football teams, coaches and their fans who “literally get goosebumps” as they drive over the rise on Hudson Road in Cedar Falls and catch a glimpse of the Dome, Sesker said.
In the book, James Morris, a former Solon and University of Iowa standout who played in the NFL, recalled, “It’s so right-sized for the high school game. The Dome is a unique, perfect environment because you get that intense, professional experience as a high schooler.”
“Home Sweet Dome” can be purchased online at www.domeplayoffs.com or by sending a check or money order for $35 (includes shipping) to Home Sweet Dome, 5407 Glacier Drive, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of “Home Sweet Dome” will be donated to the Ed Thomas Family Foundation.