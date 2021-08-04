'Home Sweet Dome' chronicles Iowa high school football playoff history at UNI-Dome

Sesker, an award-winning sports writer who has penned 12 books, pitched the idea to Newhoff in 2019. “We were at the UNI-Dome for the championships. I was covering Don Bosco’s 8-player championship game – which they won, and we had a brief conversation about writing a book about the UNI-Dome and high school football,” he said.

Newhoff, an award-winning sports writer and editor who covered Iowa sports for decades, retired from The Courier later that year. Sesker once again asked him to co-author the book. “I didn’t have to think about it. I thought it was a great idea,” Newhoff said.

They started out highlighting Iowa programs with championship traditions, then high school teams with rich traditions and “the book continued to grow and evolve as we dug into it,” Newhoff explained. The book also documents the evolution of the playoffs at the Dome from the beginning in 1976.

They divvied up the research and interviews, and then each author spent long hours culling newspaper archives and holed up behind closed doors with stacks of stats, reams of notes and a computer writing their separate chapters. They also asked veteran sports writers Jim Nelson of the Courier, Kevin White of Council Bluffs and Matt Levins of Burlington to contribute chapters. The project took about a year to complete.