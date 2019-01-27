WATERLOO – The latest home and landscaping products, a trio of Fig & Frolic workshops, a full slate of seminars and the Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular are among offerings at Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show.
The 68th annual event is Feb. 8-10 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, sponsored by the Waterloo Exchange Club.
Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10. Admission is $6 for adults; youth 12 and under are free. On Feb. 8, admission is $5 all day.
“Northeast Iowans come to the Home Show annually with specific projects in mind or to get new ideas for their home, lawn or garden,” said show organizer John Bunge, president of Iowa Show Productions.
Attendees will find plenty of exhibitors to answer their questions and offer suggestions and solutions, including new home contractors and remodelers, kitchen and interior design specialists, home entertainment and solar energy experts. Consumers can shop for lighting, plumbing, water systems, flooring, windows, doors, siding, fireplaces, grills, hot tubs and sunrooms.
On the landscaping side, designers will construct displays featuring pavers, retaining blocks, trees and shrubs. Displays also will feature the latest decking, fencing, lawn care equipment and products and custom and outdoor furniture.
Bunge says the Home Show also will offer “entertainment and education, a great seminar lineup.”
Jeff Holper, known as the Mole Hunter, will headline seminars at this year’s show. He is considered the country’s top expert on moles and is author of “The Joy and Celebration of Mole Control,” currently in its second edition, and a DVD, “The Mole Hunter.” His goal is to equip homeowners with knowledge and the tools to win the battle, as well as determine if a lawn is being invaded by moles or voles or both. Other seminar topics will include interior design, ponds and home energy solutions.
Fig & Frolic will host a pair of easy DIY workshops where attendees can create their own front-door mat. The coir door mats measure 2- by 4-feet in size and are popular in home magazines. Workshops are at noon and 4 p.m. Feb 9 and 1 p.m. Feb. 10. Cost is $35, which includes materials and show admission. Space in each workshop is limited to 16 participants. Preregister at www.figandfrolic.com.
Kids can learn how to plant flowers for bees, butterflies and other pollinators by making seed balls. The Seed Ball Workshop is being offered by Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach all three days on the upper level at the convention center.
Bunge describes the Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular as a “fun and educational show for families.” Audiences can watch Dr. Cletus Beaker use his backwoods expertise to put a unique twist on various scientific experiments.
Attendees can register for a Traeger grill which will be given away.
Discount admission tickets can be purchased at www.easterniowahomeshow.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.