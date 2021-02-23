Home Show canceled in April; moves to February 2022

WATERLOO – The 70th annual Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show set for April 9-11 has been canceled.

The event has been rescheduled for Feb. 11-13, 2022.

Due to renovations currently under way at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, it became evident that the show could not take place as planned, said John Bunge, president of Iowa Show Productions.

He made the announcement Tuesday morning. His staff began notifying exhibitors about the cancellation on Monday.

“There ended up being issues that didn’t allow us to use all of the upper level,” said Bunge. The exterior of the Fourth Street side of the building will still be under construction in April, making one of the upper level fire exits inaccessible by the public in case of emergency. “And adding the COVID environment, it seems like the perfect storm working against us. That’s been a challenge all around for everyone.”

Typically, the Home Show takes place in February. Each year, an estimated 7,500 people walk through nearly 200 exhibits. It was moved to April to better accommodate the convention center’s remodeling process and pandemic restrictions.

Sponsor is the Waterloo Exchange Club.